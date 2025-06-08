ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings have endured a challenging start to the 2025 campaign. Entering Sunday's contest against the Minnesota Lynx, Dallas holds a 1-8 record which is the worst mark in the WNBA. New Wings head coach Chris Koclanes has received criticism from fans as a result. On Sunday, Wings star Arike Ogunbowale chose to avoid directly answering a question about Koclanes' early-season performance.

“We’re all in it as a team and we’re still going everyday… Getting better everyday,” Ogunbowale told reporters ahead of Sunday's Lynx-Wings game.

What does Ogunbowale's response mean? Was she trying to send a subtle message about the head coach, or was she simply keeping the answer focused on the team? Well, when asked about assistant coach Nola Henry, Ogunbowale had no problem dishing out praise.

“She's young, she's hungry, she has a really great basketball mind,” Ogunbowale said before adding that Henry has been important for the Wings as an assistant coach.

Henry often works with Ogunbowale and other players before games. At just 31 years old, it seems as if players can relate to Henry while holding respect for her as well.

Nola Henry and Arike Ogunbowale working together before the game.

Henry's impact is clearly crucial for Dallas. However, one has to wonder if Koclanes still holds the respect of the locker room. Ogunbowale's response is telling, especially since she had no issue praising Henry.

Koclanes has acknowledged that his early-season performance has been “poor.” He knows adjustments need to be made. The Wings gave Luisa Geiselsoder and Kaila Charles their first starts of the season Sunday, so perhaps those adjustments are beginning to take place.

Nevertheless, frustration seems to be brewing amid the team's struggles. If Koclanes ends up losing the respect of his players, the Wings will be in serious trouble. Player-coach relationships are pivotal in any sport for teams looking to build chemistry.