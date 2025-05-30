There are now less than four weeks until the 2025 NBA Draft. Between now and then, there is going to be a lot of talk about which teams around the NBA will explore the possibility of making trades up and down the draft board. There are also various trade scenarios involving All-Star-level talents that will be involved in multiple rumors about the NBA trade market.

After recently losing the Western Conference Finals in five games for the second straight season, where do Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves go from here?

Edwards obviously isn't going anywhere, but there is serious pressure for the Wolves to seek out potential upgrades on the trade market, especially with Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore fully taking over ownership of the team. The time to win in Minnesota is now, which leads to questions about potential All-Stars becoming available in trade scenarios around the NBA.

Kevin Durant has long been linked to the Timberwolves, dating back to the trade deadline. It is no secret that he and Edwards share a strong bond, but is there a realistic path to pursuing Durant? Should that not be an option for Minnesota this offseason, what about Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Darius Garland?

The Cavs have their own roster questions to handle entering the offseason after losing in the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the second straight season. This is a result Cleveland will be thinking about all summer since they won 64 games during the regular season and were favorites to make it to the NBA Finals.

Although Koby Altman and the Cavaliers' front office have remained committed to the core they've built around All-NBA performer Donovan Mitchell, recent rumors suggest a trade involving Garland is certainly worth discussing before the NBA Draft in June.

Along with questions surrounding Garland in the East, the Boston Celtics also have problems to sort through regarding their financials. With Jayson Tatum out indefinitely due to a torn Achilles, Brad Stevens will have his work cut out for him to retool Boston's roster and remain in a position to compete at the highest level possible.

There are many teams expressing interest in moving up and down the draft board before June 25. As a result, here are four trade scenarios we could see play out across the NBA over the next few weeks leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft, starting with a deal that involves Garland and the Timberwolves.

Timberwolves finally solve backcourt problems with Darius Garland

Timberwolves receive: G Darius Garland, Pick No. 49 in 2025 NBA Draft

Cavaliers receive: F Jaden McDaniels, G Mike Conley, F Leonard Miller, Pick No. 17 in 2025 NBA Draft

Another loss in the Western Conference Finals has to sting for the Timberwolves, especially given their financial position and facing major sanctions stemming from the second apron. Changes are coming in Minnesota, as it's very hard to imagine that new ownership and executive Tim Connelly will keep this team as is.

Not only will the Wolves wait to see what Julius Randle decides to do with his $30.9 million player option, but Naz Reid is expected to opt out of his $15 million player option and become one of the better free agents in a weak market.

If Reid is to remain with the Timberwolves, they will need to open their checkbooks for him, leading to doubts about the futures of Donte DiVincenzo, Mike Conley, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Not everyone can make over $20 million, which is why Minnesota is set to part ways with some key factors on their roster. At the same time, Connelly won't be taking a step backward. It is not a coincidence that Edwards has led the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons, as they have proven to be one of the better teams in the West.

That is why the Wolves should be aggressive on the trade market to improve a key area in which they desperately need help: the backcourt.

It became very clear over the last two seasons that Edwards can't produce alone and be the only playmaker in Minnesota. While Conley has been a key veteran for this team, he is no longer a major factor at 37 years old.

Since the Timberwolves desperately need a point guard who can score and create opportunities for others, could Darius Garland become their main trade target before the 2025 NBA Draft?

Although Rob Dillingham was a first-round pick last season, and despite having the ability to select another guard with the 17th overall pick in this year's draft, it makes much more sense for Minnesota to bring in an established star in the backcourt.

Garland made his second All-Star appearance this season in Cleveland, averaging 20.6 points, 6.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 40.1 percent from 3-point range.

With the perfect blend of scoring and passing, Garland is the picture-perfect trade target for the Timberwolves if they want to swing for the fences. The only questions that pop up with potentially pursuing the Cavs guard are whether Cleveland would actually move him and if the Wolves would be content with trading Jaden McDaniels.

As a result of Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury and the uncertainty surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Milwaukee Bucks, the Cavaliers are in line to be the top team in the East again during the 2025-26 season. It makes a lot more sense for them to run things back with their four All-Star core rather than give up Garland for Conley, McDaniels, and some young talent.

Then again, Conley found a lot of success playing with Donovan Mitchell in Utah several years back, and McDaniels is the ideal type of wing Cleveland has been wanting. There are certainly advantages to making this type of trade involving Garland, especially since the Cavs could target another young, crafty guard as a long-term replacement with that 17th overall pick they'd be getting in this trade scenario.

From Minnesota's perspective, McDaniels has been one of their most reliable players on both ends of the court through the years. If they were to trade him, no player on the Timberwolves roster would be able to replicate McDaniels' production as a two-way factor on the wing who can defend the opposing team's best players.

Would it be worth giving up McDaniels, a veteran leader in Conley, and a valuable first-round pick this year for Garland? The Cavs will be willing to discuss any trade scenarios that come their way, and Garland would fit in well next to Edwards and Randle. Perhaps there is a path to these two teams discussing a trade involving Garland and McDaniels.

One quick tidbit on this trade: the Timberwolves would financially be allowed to complete this deal assuming either Randle or Reid opt out of their contracts.

Can Boston save money with Kristaps Porzingis-Nikola Vucevic trade?

Celtics receive: C Nikola Vucevic, Pick No. 45 in 2025 NBA Draft

Bulls receive: C Kristaps Porzingis, F Julian Phillips*, Pick No. 28 in 2025 NBA Draft

The Celtics need to cut costs. At some point this offseason, they will be moving at least one player to help cut down on their tax bill.

However, Brad Stevens made it clear in his end-of-season press conference that the team won't go through a full rebuild, and he still believes they have a chance to compete for titles, with or without Tatum healthy. That is why Boston is not prepared to tear down everything and trade guys like Jaylen Brown and Derrick White for any value they can get.

These two don't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon, which leads to questions on the trade market about Kristaps Porzingis' future and his value around the NBA. Porzingis is entering the final year of his contract and will make $30.7 million during the 2025-26 season.

While he has been an instrumental part of Boston's core and championship efforts, his contract makes the most sense to trade entering the offseason. So, what team out there would be willing to take on Porzingis' big cap figure and could also give the Celtics a key player in return?

Look no further than the Chicago Bulls, who have made Nikola Vucevic available in trade talks dating back to last summer. Vucevic is an experienced veteran in the NBA who is not only a double-double machine in the paint but also a strong 3-point shooter. This past season, Vuc shot 40.2 percent from 3-point range while averaging a double-double in Chicago.

The best part about exploring a possible Porzingis-Vucevic swap from Boston's perspective is that the Bulls' big man will make $21.4 million in the final year of his contract during the 2025-26 season. He has also been more reliable when it comes to his availability than Porzingis.

If the Celtics are to convince the Bulls to make this two-player swap, then they will need to entice Chicago with their 28th pick in this year's draft. By swapping the 28th pick for the 45th pick, Stevens and Boston's front office would give the Bulls a reason to leverage Vucevic in this trade.

There is also the option of Chicago looking to turn Porzingis into more value ahead of the 2026 NBA trade deadline, assuming he is healthy and performing well.

This trade scenario could wind up being a bigger trade that involves other teams and players, as the Bulls would need just an inch of cap flexibility to absorb the incoming $30.7 million of Porzingis' contract.

The Bulls could either include Julian Phillips in this deal with the Celtics to make the money work, or the trade could be completed if Jevon Carter were to opt out of his player option, which seems unlikely.

Cam Johnson trade gives Houston reliable perimeter shooter

Rockets receive: F Cam Johnson, Pick No. 19 in 2025 NBA Draft, Pick No. 27 in 2025 NBA Draft

Nets receive: F Jabari Smith Jr., F Cam Whitmore, C Jock Landale, Pick No. 10 in 2025 NBA Draft

At some point, it seems likely that the Brooklyn Nets will part with Cam Johnson. The Nets are in no position to compete in the Eastern Conference right now as they navigate a rebuild with dreams of landing Giannis Antetokounmpo in a trade, and Johnson's value is only going to decrease the longer they hold onto him.

Many teams have inquired about Johnson's availability over the last year, yet none have presented the value Sean Marks and his front office have been holding out for. Could the Houston Rockets have the assets Brooklyn would want in a trade, especially leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft?

It is no secret to anyone that the Nets are hoping to acquire a second lottery pick in this year's draft. Brooklyn not only owns the eighth pick in the lottery, but they also own picks Nos. 19, 26, and 27 in the backend of the first round. This has led to rampant speculation in league circles about the Nets exploring all possibilities to move up ahead of their eighth pick.

Houston currently owns the 10th pick, where plenty of intriguing options would exist on the draft board for a team like Brooklyn. The Rockets have signaled that they are open to exploring avenues with this 10th pick, and they could potentially leverage it in this scenario with the Nets for Johnson.

While pursuing Johnson would cost the Rockets the 10th pick, Jabari Smith Jr., and Cam Whitmore, they would benefit by adding two of the Nets' first-round picks at 19 and 27. In these spots, Houston would have the opportunity to replace Smith in their rotation, as well as add immediate experience to their roster with older, developed collegiate products.

Losing Smith wouldn't hurt the 2-seed in the Western Conference either. His role was lessened as the 2024-25 season progressed, and the Rockets continue to search for ways to have Tari Eason on the court more. Eason and Johnson would fill the hole left behind by Smith, and the Rockets would be a much better 3-point shooting team, a key area of improvement for them this offseason.

From the Nets' perspective, they would get that second lottery pick they are seeking, allowing them to add two of the top 10 players from the 2025 NBA Draft. Smith and Whitmore would also provide athleticism and immediate long-term depth for the Nets to begin building their core of the future next to Cam Thomas.

Brooklyn would still have their 26th pick and the 36th pick in the second round, allowing them to potentially explore more ways to move around the draft depending on what players fall in the first round.

Celtics keep title window open at cheaper price

Celtics receive: G/F Herb Jones, G Josh Green, C Mark Williams

Pelicans receive: C Kristaps Porzingis, G Nick Smith Jr., Pick No. 28 in 2025 NBA Draft (via BOS)

Hornets receive: G Jordan Hawkins, C Kelly Olynyk, F Sam Hauser, Pick No. 32 in 2025 NBA Draft (via BOS), 2026 2nd-round pick (via BOS)

Although we already mentioned the Celtics earlier, they are one of the first dominoes that will fall and kick off what will transpire in the NBA trade market. There are multiple scenarios this team could explore with Porzingis and Jrue Holiday as trades to help alleviate financial burdens for the front office and ownership.

Porzingis could generate a modest market from teams in both conferences, as he will be on an expiring $30 million contract with immediate upside for production as a stretch big man. After all, he was one of the first 7-footers to enter the league and create a new way teams view the center position because of his rim protection and shooting abilities.

In the Western Conference, the New Orleans Pelicans find themselves at a crossroads after hiring Joe Dumars to take over for David Griffin. Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III, and Herb Jones are all dealing with significant injuries entering the offseason, and Brandon Ingram is now a member of the Toronto Raptors.

The Pelicans are going to be retooling and shuffling their roster in trade talks this offseason, which leads to questions about Jones' future with the team. When Griffin was running the show, Jones was untouchable and a two-way wing New Orleans always shot down trade offers for. Under Dumars' leadership, does that mentality remain, or is the defensive standout suddenly an expendable asset to add future value?

If Jones is available, he is exactly the player the Celtics, along with several playoff contenders around the NBA, need to target in trade discussions. While he suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder during the 2024-25 season, Jones could help fill the void left behind by Tatum, who will spend the majority of the 2025-26 season recovering from a torn Achilles.

The Celtics could send Porzingis and the 28th pick in this year's draft to New Orleans for Jones, and they could also look to include the Charlotte Hornets in this three-team trade scenario to acquire Josh Green and Mark Williams for more depth.

Green is an athletic shooting guard with two-way potential, like Derrick White when Boston acquired him, and Williams gives Boston immediate depth in the frontcourt. While there are concerns about Williams' long-term health, he could be molded like Robert Williams III with the Celtics — a shot-blocking center who is a lob threat every possession.

The Hornets, who are going to be willing to take on contracts and money for future value in the form of draft picks, would add a shooter in Sam Hauser, along with the 32nd pick in the draft from the Celtics. That would give Charlotte the 32nd, 33rd, and 34th picks in the second round, opening the door to potentially move up and acquire an additional first-round pick.

This trade essentially keeps the Celtics' title hopes alive with more overall depth and younger pieces that can represent the future of the franchise at an affordable cost.

Since Dumars took over in New Orleans, he has made it a point to say his team needs more frontcourt depth and talent. Porzingis provides that, and he is another former All-Star this team could add in attempts to rise from the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

In Charlotte, Hauser and Hawkins would be two key 3-point shooting weapons on the wing next to LaMelo Ball, and they can continue to build on their draft capital.