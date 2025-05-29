The Boston Celtics went all in during the 2023 offseason. Their gamble paid off, as they acquired center Kristaps Porzingis and veteran guard Jrue Holiday and put the finishing touches on a talented team that would later dominate the 2024 NBA Finals. The Los Angeles Clippers also went all in during the 2023 offseason, but the result was very different.

The Clippers were nearly a part of a three-team trade that eventually sent Porzingis to Beantown, yet the deal collapsed and the Celtics looked for a new partner. They found one and then outbid the Clips for Holiday less than four months later, via Brian Robb of MassLive.

“The Celtics outbid several teams, including the Clippers, per sources, for Holiday back in 2023 when the Blazers made the two-time All-Star available following the Damian Lillard blockbuster deal to the Bucks,” Robb wrote.

Although the Clippers ended up with an excellent consolation prize, landing former MVP James Harden near the start of the regular season, it wasn't enough to get them out of the first round of the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Celtics boasted the best overall record in the league and went 16-3 in the postseason en route to their 18th title in franchise history.

Holiday was essential to the Celtics' incredible 2023-24 campaign. Before him, the C's had zero players with championship-winning experience. He gave them that pedigree and, more importantly, shined as a two-way player. He knocked down corner triples when needed and frequently locked up opposing players, regardless of their size.

Two-time NBA Champion Jrue Holiday played a pivotal role during the Celtics’ playoff run ☘️🔒 13.2 PPG

6.1 RPG

4.4 APG

1.1 SPG pic.twitter.com/UdwrwJmqe9 — NBA (@NBA) June 21, 2024 Expand Tweet

Why the Clippers are still interested in Jrue Holiday

Los Angeles already has a franchise cornerstone with two championships to his name in six-time All-Star Kawhi Leonard. It apparently wants another.

“Holiday is expected to be pursued by several teams on the trade market, and a league source tells MassLive that the Los Angeles Clippers are one team expected to show interest in the 34-year-old guard this offseason,” Robb shared.

The 2024-25 season wasn't the best of Holiday's lengthy career, but it was still productive. The Los Angeles native averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. The Clippers would love to bring Holiday home and add him to their stout defense that posted the third-best defensive rating (just above the Celtics) in the NBA during the regular season.

Since Boston is only a season removed from a title and still eyeing another one with its current core, Holiday would usually be off limits for summer suitors. However, the Celtics need to cut payroll in order to avoid a titanic luxury tax bill and the extensive penalties that stem from it under the new CBA.

Team 25: The Boston Celticshttps://t.co/d5wRSm0GaN pic.twitter.com/17VTlXyekn — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

During the 2025-26 season, Holiday is set to earn around $32 million. The Celtics owe stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown over $50 million each next season as well, giving them little room to work with.

Due to the Celtics' financial woes, Holiday is far from untouchable. Whether or not the Clippers overtake the vet's contract, which should cost more than $104 million over the next three seasons, remains to be seen. At the very least, they'll be one of the many teams looking to take advantage of the Celtics' expensive roster this summer.