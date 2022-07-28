The news of Juan Soto being available for trade has rocked the MLB world. There has not been a player of Soto’s caliber available for trade in the modern MLB and he is sure to demand a ridiculous return. So far in his career, the two-time all-star and Home Run Derby champ has tallied 566 hits, 118 home runs, 357 RBIs, and 456 walks. He is the only player in MLB history to reach these numbers prior to turning 24. Soto is still under contract for two more seasons before he will presumably become baseball’s first $500+ million man. He rejected the 15-year $440 million deal by the Nationals that would have made him the highest-paid player in baseball.

Just like the rest of the MLB, the San Diego Padres have shown interest in the superstar. While he is obviously a franchise-altering talent, the Padres must be careful not to mortgage the future for the sake of getting a deal done. The Padres farm system has fallen off somewhat as they were ranked among the top two in baseball between 2018-20. Regardless, there are still a number of talented prospects in the organization. While landing Soto is the goal, here are two prospects the organization should avoid including in the deal.

2 players who Padres should consider untouchable in Juan Soto trade

Luis Campusano:

The Padres clearly had high hopes for Luis Campusano when they made him the first catcher to come off the board in the 2017 draft. The Georgia high schooler was given $1.3 million after being taken in the second round. His transition through the minors has been fairly smooth and he was named California League co-MVP in 2019.

Campusano made his MLB debut when he was 21 years old and hit an opposite-field home run in his first game. Unfortunately, he spent the rest of the season on the injured list due to a wrist sprain. The catcher played 11 games with the Padres last season but spent the bulk of the season in Triple-A. He hit .295 and knocked in 15 home runs during this time.

His hitting ability has been his largest calling card as a prospect thus far. The now 23-year-old flashes impressive exit velocities and mature power. He is able to hit to all areas of the field and is polished in his plate approach. Campusano has also improved greatly on the defensive side of things and possesses an impressive arm. He is not far off from being an everyday catcher and projects as a middle-of-the-lineup hitter. The Padres should do their best to avoid including him in discussion and attempt to work him into the current roster as soon as possible.

James Wood

A lanky 6’7″ outfielder with impressive athleticism, there is a lot to like about James Wood. The 19-year-old is clearly regarded highly by the Padres as they gave him a $2.6 million bonus after drafting him with the 62nd overall pick in the 2021 draft. This is nearly twice what the slot value was for the selection.

He showed why shortly into his professional debut and hit .372 with eight extra-base hits during his 26 games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. Wood has impressive raw power and is still fully growing into his body. He moves incredibly well and uses this to steal bases and get to balls in the gap. The IMG product was a perfect 10-for-1o on steal attempts last season. There are several around the Padres organization who view James Wood as the player with the highest potential in the organization. While he still has a great deal of growing to do, the Padres will be rewarded if they are able to wait on his development.

No. 3 @Padres prospect James Wood smacks his second home run in three games for @Storm_Baseball: pic.twitter.com/KgWUdyrFkC — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 24, 2022

In reality, Padres fans should not be too upset if the Juan Soto deal does dip into this pool of prospects. The franchise should obviously keep the future in mind, but it is rare for this caliber of player to be available. Baseball also is the most difficult sport to evaluate prospects moving forward as well. It is tough to imagine the ceiling of any prospect is as high as Juan Soto which is what makes the looming trade offers so interesting.

Even still, the Padres must set some sort of line for what they are willing to give up. As great as Soto is, one player cannot alter a franchise completely and they must be sure to have players around him that will allow the team to be competitive. San Diego appears to be one of the frontrunners for the superstar and there will be more clarity as the deadline continues to inch closer. A duo of Fernando Tatis and Juan Soto would make for one of the most exciting in baseball and if they can get a deal done without emptying the farm the franchise will be set up for long-term success.