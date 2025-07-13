The Minnesota Timberwolves were able to grab some young talent in the NBA Draft, selecting Joan Beringer in the first round and Rocco Zikarsky in the second round. Fans, of course, want to see what they look like in action, and the Las Vegas Summer League is the best place to see them put on a show. The Summer League is not the only place where fans can watch, but usually, players already on the team come to watch as well.

Anthony Edwards was the latest player to watch the Timberwolves' young talent play, along with Naz Reid. The Timberwolves ended up facing the Denver Nuggets, a team that the Nuggets are very familiar with, as they surprised many two years ago, defeating them in the second round of the playoffs.

Anthony Edwards and Cam Johnson taking in some Wolves-Nuggets Summer League action 🔥 (via @NBA)

Edwards enjoyed watching the game, and that was evident after he got hype when Terrence Shannon Jr. got off a huge dunk in the fourth quarter. Afterwards, Shannon was asked about the dunk and how Edwards got excited when it happened.

“Ant is always bringing the energy. But I didn’t think it was that crazy. That’s why I just started laughing… Ant’s my boy,” Shannon said.”

Edwards has always been a supporter of his teammates, and that doesn't change even though it's in the Summer League.

Timberwolves looking to get over the postseason hump

The Timberwolves have been to the Western Conference Finals the past two seasons, but have not been able to get over the hump. It feels like they're close to getting to the level of making it to the Finals, but they didn't make that many moves in free agency to improve their team. They signed Reid and Julius Randle to extensions, but with that, they had to let Nickeil Alexander-Walker walk, and he signed with the Atlanta Hawks.

They'll now have to rely on some of their young talent next season, and head coach Chris Finch noted in an interview during the Summer League that he was looking to expand the rotation. That means that players such as Rob Dillingham and Shannon will be receiving more minutes next season, which will be good for their development.

Edwards will also have to take another jump for this team to make it to the next level, and he's shown that he's capable of turning things up when he needs to.