The 2025 MLB All-Star game will feature the game’s brightest stars, and two of the most dominant pitchers will have a chance to go head-to-head.

It was recently announced that Pittsburgh Pirates starter Paul Skenes and Detroit Tigers starter Tarik Skubal will start for the National League and American League respectively during Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Atlanta.

Skenes has been an unstoppable force with the Pirates since his debut in 2024, and will make his second straight All-Star Game start. He has already recognized Skubal’s intensity ahead of the matchup.

“He’s just a complete bulldog out there,” Skenes told the Athletic. “You talk about predator versus prey — he’s the predator. Just always attacking, just attacking the strike zone with his stuff. I think that’s why he was able to go complete game in like 94 pitches (May 25), with 13 punchouts, too. Just attacking the zone with his stuff and truly pitching.”

Skubal went 18-4 with a 2.39 ERA last season en route to winning the AL Cy Young. For as good as he was in 2024, the 28-year-old might be even better in 2025. Through his first 19 starts of the season, Skubal has posted a 2.23 ERA and a 0.826 WHIP.

Skenes has been similarly dominant for Pittsburgh. The reigning NL Rookie of the Year has earned a 2.01 ERA, a 2.41 FIP, and a 0.926 WHIP across his first 20 starts of the season.

While Skubal is older and has dealt with more adversity at the big league level, he praised Skenes’ disposition and ability to maintain a mature presence on and off the field.

“I think the way he carries himself is great,” Skubal said of Skenes. “I’ve ran into him a couple times. The head on his shoulders, he’s very mature, he knows his routine, he’s bought into what makes him good. I feel like he’s always trying to get better at something. It shows with who he is on the mound.”

The two aces could win this season’s Cy Young awards, and it is apparent that they already share a great deal of mutual respect.