New Orleans Pelicans’ Trey Murphy III is currently undergoing a lengthy rehab after suffering a torn labrum back in March 2025. Murphy missed the rest of the Pelicans’ season and underwent surgery on March 26.

Now, looking to make a comeback at the start of the upcoming season, Murphy’s rehab appears to be on track. The player revealed that he has started doing skill workouts and is now waiting to be cleared for contact training.

“You know, I feel pretty good. I have started up my skill work outs, so I am able to do things with no restrictions and just waiting to get cleared for contact,” he said during an NBA Summer league presser.

The injury came during the first quarter of a 127-81 loss against the Detroit Pistons on March 17. Murphy had logged just a minute and the injury brought a premature end to what was proving to be a breakout season for the 25-year-old until that point.

Murphy averaged 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 53 games last season, all career-highs. He converted almost 55% of his overall shots and has evolved into one of the league’s best 3-and-D wings.

The injury was also one of the many season-affecting injuries that the Pelicans dealt with last season. Alongside Murphy, the likes of Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray and Brandon Ingram all suffered critical injuries that derailed the Pelicans' campaign.

Murphy will start his fifth season with the Pelicans next campaign. He was drafted 17th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Grizzlies, who then traded him immediately to New Orleans. While the player was expected to be fit for the start of the upcoming season, the latest update suggests that he is ahead of schedule and should be cleared for contact training in the coming weeks.