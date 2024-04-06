Matty Beniers and the Seattle Kraken gave their fans plenty to be optimistic about entering the 2023-24 NHL season. Seattle made a surprising run the year prior, earning 100 points and making the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Furthermore, they took down the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in the first round.
The Kraken came within a game of the Western Conference Final last season. They experienced some roster turnover in the offseason, but they still had a team that could compete for the playoffs. However, it wasn't meant to be. The Kraken have officially been eliminated from the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
It's the second time in the last three seasons that Seattle has missed the playoffs. General manager Ron Francis has some decisions this summer, especially if he wants this team to compete next year. That said, there are causes for concern here. And with that in mind, let's take a look at two such reasons to be concerned about the Kraken in 2024-25.
Offensive regression
The Seattle Kraken have seen improvements in some of their best players. For example, veteran forward Oliver Bjorkstrand saw an uptick in his production this year. He has 53 points on the seasons so far, up from the 45 he recorded in 2022-23. However, the offense as a whole has regressed hard.
In 2022-23, the Kraken were statistically one of the best offensive teams in the league. They entered the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs averaging 3.52 goals per game. That mark gave them a top-10 offense in the NHL. This year, though, they are averaging just 2.81 goals per game. This gives them a bottom-five offensive unit.
There are a couple of reasons for this. First, Seattle lived and died by their depth last season. And in the summer, they lost key depth pieces. For example, forward Daniel Sprong scored 45 points in a bottom-six role a year ago. He signed with the Detroit Red Wings, and Seattle never truly replaced his production.
Beyond that, some players just haven't produced as they did a year ago. Veteran Yanni Gourde, for example, scored 14 goals and 48 points in 2022-23. This season, though has seen the Stanley Cup champion center score just eight goals. Furthermore, he has just 28 points in 73 games.
The Kraken crashed hard offensively this season. And it's going to take a lot for them to recapture the form they found a year ago. If they can't, Seattle will likely miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again in 2025.
Down year for Matty Beniers
One player that especially had a disappointing season was young star Matty Beniers. Beniers entered the NHL with a ton of hype. In fact, Seattle made the Massachusetts native their first-ever NHL Draft pick in 2021. He returned to the University of Michigan in 2021-22 before making his debut last year.
Beniers played extremely well in his rookie season. He scored 24 goals and 57 points, helping the Kraken make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In the postseason, the Michigan product turned in a respectable performance. He scored three goals and seven points in 14 games. His performances earned him the Calder Trophy as the league's best rookie.
This year, though, the 21-year-old experienced the dreaded “sophomore slump.” He's scored 13 goals and 33 points through 70 games this season. He has played a bit of a larger role, receiving nearly 18 minutes a night of ice time. Still, the Massachusetts native saw his offensive production dip.
Of course, he can bounce back next season and all will be well. But the Kraken wanted to see him take a step this year. He didn't take that step, and that creates questions for his performance next season. If he doesn't progress in 2024-25, the Kraken will have a hard time finding success and competing for the playoffs.