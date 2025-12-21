Minnesota Vikings quarterback has left his Week 16 game against the New York Giants after suffering a massive hit from defensive end Brian Burns. The sack led to a fumble and a Giants touchdown, but the biggest concern is the state of McCarthy's hand right now. McCarthy has now been ruled out for the rest of the game.

“#Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy was in significant pain when trainers checked his hand after this play. Headed off the field early. Could be Max Brosmer time again for Minnesota,” NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo reports.

#Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy was in significant pain when trainers checked his hand after this play. Headed off the field early. Could be Max Brosmer time again for Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/smfQiWlvLF — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Vikings lead the Giants 13-10 at halftime. It will be Max Brosner from here on out. The undrafted rookie struggled in relief of McCarthy earlier in the season.

Article Continues Below

While he was in, McCarthy was struggling against the Giants' pass rush. The young QB was 9-of-14 for 108 yards with an interception and three sacks. He also threw a pick-six earlier in the half that was called back for Abdul Carter being offside.

Things are not going well for Minnesota overall in Week 16. On the way to New Jersey, the Vikings' team plane had to return to Minneapolis shortly after takeoff due to mechanical issues. They didn't get into the NYC area until almost 11:00 pm ET on Saturday night.

And early in the Vikings-Giants Week 16 tilt, running backs Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason both suffered injuries. Jones ultimately returned to the game, but the team ruled Mason out. Then, after losing McCarthy and Mason, Jordan Addison went down. His status for the rest of the game is currently unknown at the time of publication.