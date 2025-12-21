St. John's just fell to Kentucky on Saturday by a 78-66 score. Rick Pitino spoke on the performance of his team, but also defended Kentucky in the process. In the post-game conference, Pitino defended Kentucky head coach Mark Pope against the recent narrative from the media.

“You all need to learn a little bit of a lesson as writers because you’re expecting Kentucky to be this great basketball team with all those injuries,” Pitino said in defense of the Kentucky head coach. “You all need to learn a lesson because you can’t be a great basketball team without two of your best players, with no point guard, no big men.”

Kentucky is just 8-4 on the season and has struggled. This has led to the criticism of Pope this season. All four losses have been against ranked opponents, but all four have been without Jayden Quaintance, who returned in this game. Quaintance played just 17 minutes but scored ten points while dishing eight assists and having two blocks against St. John's. Meanwhile, Jaland Lowe has been dealing with injuries all year, but was able to play 15 minutes in this game, scoring 13 points, while adding three boards and three dimes. Still, there were worries after the blowout loss to Gonzaga, losing 94-59.

“Everybody really exaggerates one game or two games or three games. Kentucky got blown out, and usually Kentucky doesn’t get blown out of any game, OK? But, you have to look at it when they come back, two gigantic pieces,” Pitino added.

Article Continues Below

Kentucky was down in the game at the end of the first half. St. John's led the game 32-25 going into the second, but gave up 53 points in the second half, falling 78-66. St. John's has not been at the level expected this year, but that did not stop Petrino from heaping praise on Pope.

“They’re going to be a very good basketball team. They’re gonna have to keep playing smash-mouth basketball, and play like that physical team. And, I give Mark all the credit in the world because he’s a big believer in finesse, big believer in shooting the 3, and he says, ‘Look, hey, it’s not working, let’s change, man.’ So, I give him an awful lot of credit,” the St. John's coach added at the end of the conference.

St. John's is just 7-4 on the season, and returns to the court on Tuesday, facing Harvard at home. They will open conference play on New Year's Ever against Georgetown on the road.