Jake Paul is speaking out after his fight with Anthony Joshua while he recovers from his injuries.

Paul is suffering from a broken jaw and had surgery to mend the damage following Joshua's one-punch knockout win against the YouTuber on Dec. 19.

Paul posted a photo from his hospital bed with the caption, “Surgery went well thanks for all the love and support.”

“2 titanium plates on each side. Some teeth removed. Have to have only liquids for 7 days, so no @doghausdogs :(,” he continued, adding a photo of his X-Ray.

After the fight while talking to reporters, he figured that his jaw was broken as he was spitting blood.

“I think my jaw is broken,” Paul said after the match, per the New York Post. “It’s definitely broke. But that was a nice little ass-whooping from one of the best to ever do it.”

Despite the injury he is seemingly ready to go back out there and do it again.

“Great experience. i love this sport,” Paul captioned a photo of him and Joshua in the ring. “Time to rest recover and return to cruiserweight. who do you want to see me fight?

While Joshua's knockout punch has been trending online, he shared that he wished things would have gone slightly differently

“It wasn't the best performance — it wasn't the best,” Joshua admitted. “The end goal was to get Jake Paul, pin him down and hurt him. That has been the request leading up [to the fight] and that's what was on my mind. It took a bit longer than expected, but the right hand finally found the destination.

“As I said, I need to give this guy a systematic breakdown. I know what type of fighter he is, and I said I'm going to take his soul, and I said I'm going to see it leaving his body round after round, and when the time comes, some people are just there to get knocked out.”

Prior to the Paul fight, Joshua was on a 15-month layoff following his loss to Daniel Dubois in an IBF heavyweight title bout in September 2024. He already has his next fight lined up as sports expert Ariel Helwani revealed: “They talked about Tyson Fury vs AJ, there’s a fight on the table for AJ to fight on February 14.” The two are also rumored to fight again in 2026.

Fans will be waiting in anticipation for Paul and Joshua's next fights.