2 reasons Justin Fields is still the future at quarterback for the Bears

When the Chicago Bears selected Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, they hoped to have found their franchise player. And while it hasn’t gone all gone to plan just yet, it is still too early to count out Fields’ ability to be this team’s QB1 for the next decade-plus.

Before being drafted in 2021, Fields put together one of the more impressive resumes in college football history. He not only cemented himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play at Ohio State, but he proved to be an elite prospect.

Fields spent the first year of his collegiate career at the University of Georgia. He played sparingly, recording just 39 passing attempts over 12 games. Even in his limited role, he threw for 328 yards and four touchdowns. On the ground he also was a threat, rushing for 266 yards and four touchdowns.

After losing the starting quarterback battle heading into his sophomore season, Fields opted to transfer to Ohio State. Upon his arrival, he looked elite.

The season that Fields put together in 2019 was among the best ever. He accounted for 51 total touchdowns, with 41 coming through the air, and 10 more on the ground. Along with this, he threw for 3,273 yards while rushing for 484 more. He accounted for just three interceptions that season.

In a Covid shortened 2020 season, Fields was still dominant. He threw for 2,100 yards and 22 touchdowns in just eight games. He rushed for 383 yards and five more touchdowns on the ground.

After his string of success, the Bears traded up in the 2021 draft and selected Fields.

During his rookie season, Fields showed elite potential on several occasions. He appeared in 12 games, including 10 starts. He posted a starting record of 2-8. Along with this, he finished the season throwing for 1,870 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 420 yards and two touchdowns.

With the Bears struggles in 2021, the team decided to clear house in both their front office and the coaching staff. A complete overhaul took place, and this is currently the first year of this new regime.

Through the first three games, Fields and the Bears have posted a 2-1 record. But there have been clear struggles. Fields has thrown for just 297 passing yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions on just 45 total attempts. This is the lowest amount of passing yards a starting quarterback has ever thrown over a three-game stretch.

But all hope is not lost on Fields and this young Bears team.

Here are two reasons why Justin Fields is still the future at QB for the Bears

2. It is only year two

It is still far too early to hit the panic button for Fields. He is just 23 years old and has played a total of 15 games in the NFL. With the flashes that he has shown, there is still too much potential to move on.

Justin Fields vs the Steelers: 🔸 291 passing yards (career-high)

🔸 45 rushing yards

🔸 1 TD

pic.twitter.com/wedwzEQowF — PFF (@PFF) November 9, 2021

Along with this, Fields could be under contract for as many as three more years. This could give the Bears time to continue to build a solid foundation around him, which is something that they have not done yet.

Heading into next season, the Bears will also have some of the most cap space in the NFL. This, along with all of their draft picks, could be exactly what helps take them over the edge. They could be in the market for several players who could help turn their team around.

Both the 2023 rookie class and free agent class will be full of elite-level talent. If the Bears can manage to get just a few of these players into the building, it could help correct the path of their franchise. And FIelds could be the quarterback to lead them to the promised land.

1. He isn’t surrounded with elite talent like other top quarterbacks, but that could soon change

Many of the NFL’s top young quarterbacks are surrounded by talent on both sides of the ball. This is something that the Chicago Bears are still yet to do.

Heading into the 2022 season, the Bears have assembled arguably the worst collection of skill players in the NFL. The same can’t be said for fellow young quarterbacks such as Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars or Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Instead, their teams have heavily invested in talent on the offensive side of the ball. And in both of their cases, they have looked elite at times.

Fields is currently working with an offense that is lacking firepower. This has led to the team almost entirely abandoning the passing game. Players such as Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet have struggled to be effective, even though they have also flashed potential in the past.

Mooney has recorded just four receptions for 27 yards through the team’s first three games. This is not what anyone expected from the team’s clear-cut WR1. Kmet has also been ineffective, recording just two receptions for 40 yards.

Issues with throwing the ball also stem from a lackluster offensive line. Fields is constantly under duress, forced to try and make plays with his legs. This has in turn impacted how he plays the game, and at times has led to poor fundamentals from the young quarterback.

The sample size on Fields isn’t even yet at a full season. And there is not enough talent to know just how good he can be.

A franchise quarterback is meant to be an investment. But so far the Bears have invested nothing into Fields. And they haven’t put him in a spot where he can perform to the best of his abilities.

But Fields still has all the makings of a franchise centerpiece. The Bears just have to surround him with more.