One of the big storylines for the Chicago Bulls this offseason revolves around the future of point guard Josh Giddey, who has yet to sign a contract extension with the franchise as was widely anticipated in his restricted free agency. Giddey put together an impressive stretch run of the 2024-25 season for the Bulls, turning into a nightly triple double threat, but apparently, the two sides haven't been seeing eye to eye on his annual value moving forward.

Recently, NBA insider Jamal Collier of ESPN reported an update regarding the negotiations between the two sides.

“The stalemate between Giddey and the Bulls continues into another week as the market for restricted free agents remains cold,” reported Collier on ESPN.com. “Giddey was present in Las Vegas and had lunch with Bulls coach Billy Donovan, sources told ESPN, and Bulls executives were scheduled to meet with Giddey's agent during the week.”

Collier also noted that “multiple sources… expect Giddey and the Bulls to eventually come to a contract agreement, and the two sides have had some positive discussions.”

Giddey is reportedly seeking a contract worth $30 million per year, but as Collier noted, his “options for alternatives outside of Chicago dried up quickly, giving the Bulls leverage to hold off for a more team-friendly deal.”

Are the Bulls building something?

Although their season ended with a play-in loss to the Miami Heat for the third straight year in 2025, the Bulls gave their fans something to be excited about down the stretch of the season, when their young core led by Giddey, Coby White, and Matas Buzelis put together an impressive stretch of basketball, including most notably two wins over the Los Angeles Lakers (one of which came on a Giddey half court shot).

While there are still plenty of concerns about the long-term tenability of this roster, especially considering some of its current defensive shortcomings, the Bulls are still incentivized to keep young talent around, which would certainly include extending Giddey.

It remains to be seen just how long the negotiations will continue to drag on.