The Denver Nuggets officially welcomed Jonas Valanciunas after finalizing a deal with the Sacramento Kings during NBA free agency. Nuggets head coach David Adelman didn’t hold back on his praise. In his first public comments since the trade, Adelman shared what the veteran center brings. He also explained how he plans to use him.

“He’s a bona fide, big-time center over the last decade who you can put in a bunch of different spots all over the floor,” Adelman remarked in his interview with The Post. “When I say ‘point center,’ I mean someone you can play through in the half-court.”

The Nuggets don’t expect Jonas Valanciunas to operate as a fast-breaking, ball-pushing big. Instead, Adelman envisions the 6-foot-11 Lithuanian thriving in structured sets, initiating ball movement from the elbows, setting up dribble handoffs, and taking advantage of mismatches in the post.

“It’s not the assist numbers that matter to me,” Adelman continued. “It’s his ability to start ball movement through the impact of who he is. So he’s an enormous get. I’m super excited about getting him here, getting him acclimated.”

Article Continues Below

The move adds serious depth behind two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and gives the Nuggets another creative option in their offense, particularly in five-out spacing and late-game sets where decision-making and court vision from the center position can be game-changers.

David Adelman also addressed the ripple effects Valanciunas’ arrival will have on the rest of the Nuggets roster. The coaching staff won’t hand anything out with multiple new faces and returning contributors in the mix.

“Those guys have to compete for spots. That’s new guys included,” he emphasized. “This is going to be an open competition. I hope our young guys understand that. And all those guys will complement Jonas.”

Amid NBA Free Agency, the Nuggets may have just pulled off one of the most underrated acquisitions of the offseason. With Valanciunas in the fold, Denver’s frontcourt just got tougher and smarter. The real question now is, who will rise to the occasion and help lead the team into the next evolution of their championship pursuit?