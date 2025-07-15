It sounds like WWE is investing more stock in Logan Paul, who will bring his Impaulsive podcast to their network with Fanatics.

Variety reported the news about Paul and WWE's latest move. He launched the podcast with Mike Majlak, who still co-hosts it with the “Maverick,” in 2018.

What does this mean for the show? Episodes of the Impaulsive podcast will still be available on Logan Paul's YouTube channel, and it will still be available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

It is noted that “WWE and Fanatics will provide promotional support for Impaulsive, and Fanatics is handling ad sales for the podcast.” So, expect more promotion of the podcast on WWE's front. Perhaps even more Superstars will make it on the show as well.

Back in March 2025, WWE and Fanatics announced their partnership for the wrestling promotion's podcasts. They already had an existing relationship, with Fanatics handling WWE's merchandise.

Some of the other WWE podcasts on Fanatics' network include Stephanie McMahon's What's Your Story?, The Undertaker's Six Feet Under, and Cody Rhodes' What Do You Wanna Talk About?

WWE and Logan Paul's growing relationship

WWE and Paul's relationship dates back years. The social media star made his first appearance in the professional wrestling promotion in April 2021. He was Sami Zayn's special guest for his match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37.

After the match, which Zayn lost, Paul celebrated with Owens. Owens then hit him with a stunner to close out the segment. Months later, Paul returned as Baron Corbin's guest on The KO Show, helping Corbin attack Owens.

The following year, Paul once again returned to WWE. He was The Miz's tag team partner against Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. While the heels won, The Miz turned on Paul afterward, setting them up for a singles matchup at SummerSlam.

Paul's second singles match was against then-Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. He was unsuccessful in his challenge for Reigns' title. He returned the following year at the Royal Rumble, which set him up for a bout against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

Later in the year, Paul beat Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship. He would hold it for 273 days before losing it to LA Knight at the 2024 SummerSlam PLE. Paul then had a match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41, beating the “Phenomenal One.”