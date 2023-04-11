Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Phoenix Suns are entering the 2023 NBA Playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference and are preparing for a first-round matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. They finished the season at 45-37, however they are 8-0 in games that newly acquired star Kevin Durant has played in.

The Suns traded for Durant at the deadline this year in a blockbuster deal that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four future first round picks and a pick swap to the Brooklyn Nets. The Suns also received TJ Warren in the deal.

During his brief Suns tenure so far, Durant is averaging 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The most impressive facet of his eight game onset in Arizona so far is his shooting percentages. He is shooting 57% from the field, an incredible 53% from the three-point line, and 83% from the free-throw line while in a Phoenix uniform.

As Durant is panning out to be all that and then some for Phoenix, the Suns were able to keep Devin Booker, Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton as well. Paul might be in his leaner years, but this new foursome is on track for consideration as an NBA super-team. They will undoubtedly earn the title if they are to win the NBA Finals.

Before they can fantasize about the NBA Finals, the Suns need to need to focus on the first-round and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Suns are expected to win the series, and there are a multitude of reasons to explain why. However, there are two primary factors that will contribute to the Suns moving on to the next round. So, what are those factors?

Here are two reasons the Phoenix Suns will beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the first-round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

*Stats via Statmuse

Kevin Durant Leading The Phoenix Suns

It is simple enough, but Kevin Durant is the reason the Suns will beat the Clippers. In case it was missed earlier, the Suns are still undefeated with Durant in the lineup. Two of those wins came against the No.1 seed in the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets, so this iteration of Phoenix is no fluke. The Clippers are not nearly the team the Nuggets are, and the Suns should really make it not much of a series.

Durant is coming into this series with arguably his greatest season under his belt, despite the Brooklyn Nets turmoil and eventual trade to Phoenix. Durant finished the season with a shooting split of 56% from the field, 40.4% from the three-point line, and 91.9% from the free-throw line. This makes him the first player in NBA history to finish as a 55-40-90 player.

With his undefeated record in Phoenix and the most efficient play of his entire career, Durant is coming into the NBA Playoffs hungry to reestablish himself as an all-time great. Booker, Paul, Ayton and company have to be thrilled that one of the greatest scorers ever is ready to lead them to an NBA Championship.

Paul George’s Absence For The Los Angeles Clippers

Ever since Paul George went down with a knee injury on March 21st, the Los Angeles Clippers have actually outperformed expectations. The Clippers have fought to a 6-3 record during George’s absence, bolstered by the stellar play from newcomer Russell Westbrook. However, the Clippers are 12-14 overall this season without George, and their recent success without him is about to be spun on its head.

The Suns simply have too much star power and momentum going into this serious for the Clippers to have a chance without Paul George. He will at least be out to start the series, and little has been suggested to think he would make an appearance at all. It is three weeks on Tuesday since George suffered the sprained right knee against the Oklahoma City Thunder, so a return could be imminent. However, he is simply not ready yet.

Even if George is able to return this series, his game conditioning will not be up to the standard it needs to be, and that would be the case if it was still the regular season. Being thrust right into playoff basketball will be an intense adjustment for George if the time comes, as the atmosphere and pace of the game is always at a higher energy in the postseason.

George going down could end up costing another season in the so far disappointing George and Kawhi Leonard era for the Clippers. The Clippers will try and extend the first-round as long as they can to give George time to return, but ultimately the Suns will move on to the second-round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.