The Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns will face off in what is without a doubt going to be one of the most entertaining first-round matchups in the NBA Playoffs. The Clippers will have their title aspirations put to an extremely tough test from the get-go as they look to take down Kevin Durant and the Suns, who at this point, have emerged as one of the heavy favorites to go all the way this year.

Clippers guard/forward Terance Mann was recently asked to talk about the daunting task they have in front of them. This will be the first time LA will be facing off against the Suns with Durant in the mix, and it is clear that Mann is well aware of how this completely changes the dynamics of the contest:

“I mean, they have Kevin Durant,” Mann said, via Clippers beat reporter Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. “So… That’s just really it. They have Kevin Durant. So, it’s not just any trio. You got one of the best scorers of all time out there that you got to worry about now. It’s gonna be a completely different game plan from when we played them in the past. I think it’s almost a completely different team because he’s out there.”

Mann was a bit at a loss for words in trying to describe what type of impact he expects KD to have in this series. Like Mann said, he’s Levin Durant. That’s enough said.

You can be sure, however, that the Clippers will be ready. Coach Tyronn Lue is one of the best tacticians out there, and he will certainly have a formidable game plan in place against Durant and the surging Suns.