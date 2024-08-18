The Minnesota Vikings have endured a difficult week of training camp in what has become a painful summer. They learned that quarterback J.J. McCarthy was lost for the season after the rookie first round selection suffered an ACL tear after a very promising performance in the team's first preseason game against the Raiders.

Prior to that, they lost rookie CB Khyree Jackson when he was killed as a passenger in an automobile accident. They also lost CB Mekhi Blackmon when he tore his ACL in the team's first practice session of the summer.

But there was at least a brief respite in the second preseason game of the summer. The Vikings picked up a 27-12 victory that saw several players solidify or improve their status with the team.

Wide receiver Trishton Jackson had his second straight outstanding performance while struggling defensive back Lewis Cine had his best showing in a Vikings uniform and it could help him improve his status with the team.

A day after that preseason victory, the Vikings added veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore to bolster their depleted secondary after agreeing to a one-year contract that could reach $10 million with $7 million guaranteed. Gilmore had an excellent 2023 season with the Dallas Cowboys that included 68 tackles and 2 interceptions. He also had offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum.

Jackson making a big impression with his skills

Trishton Jackson has been making the most of his opportunities with the Vikings this summer. He came through with a big game against the Browns, and that came one week after he had a spectacular touchdown in the first preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jackson was the Vikings featured receiver against the Browns as he caught three passes for 39 yards. That included a 14-yard TD pass in the first quarter from backup quarterback Nick Mullens that opened the scoring.

A week earlier, Jackson caught a 45-yard TD pass from McCarthy that wowed his coaches, teammates and the crowd. So far this summer Jackson has a caught 7 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

Going into training camp, the Vikings appeared to have an excellent 1-2 punch at the wide receiver position with All-Pro Justin Jefferson and second-year speedster Jordan Addison. However, their other wideout positions appeared to be wide open, with head coach Kevin O'Connell, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips and receivers coach Keenan McCardell having some crucial roster decisions to make.

It appears that Jalen Nailor and Jackson are making the most of their opportunities and have moved up on the depth chart. There is still another preseason game on the schedule and time for adjustments to be made, but so far so good for Jackson.

Jackson getting support from All-Pro Jefferson

The receiver was targeted four times last year and caught two passes for the Vikings. Jackson is hoping to make the team and take on a much bigger role this season. He has a big supporter in Jefferson, who likes what he has seen from the former Michigan State and Syracuse receiver.

“You know, he's a hooper, so he knows how to move, how to get open and, I mean, the catch point of the ball, he's definitely making plays out there,” Jefferson said, per Lindsey Young of Vikings.com. “He's showing up every time on the film, so the more he shows up, the more he has a chance to be out there on the field on Sunday.”

Cine hoping to rally after strong showing

The Vikings had high hopes for safety Lewis Cine when they selected him in the first round of the 2022 draft.

However, he broke his leg during his rookie season and failed to establish himself last year. The early part of training camp has not been overly impressive for the former Georgia star as he had been slowed by a nagging injury.

However, he may have started to turn things around with an eye-opening showing against Cleveland. Cine recorded 10 tackles, an interception, two quarterback hits and a pass deflection. He played with speed and aggressiveness and the 6-2, 199-pound defensive back looked like a playmaker.

It may still be difficult for Cine to make the team, but a former first-round pick who puts impressive play on tape could turn out to be a productive trade chip for Minnesota general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

After several weeks of bad news and shocking developments, the Vikings have finally had a brief respite. Adofo-Mensah and O'Connell can only hope that it is the beginning of a turnaround for the team.