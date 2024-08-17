It's looking like every day that Sam Darnold will be the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, especially after the news of the season-ending injury to rookie J.J. McCarthy. While some fans may feel uneasy with the development, one player who is absolutely not is Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Darnold is now a veteran in this league that was a former first round pick for the New York Jets, but after three seasons played, he went to the Carolina Panthers then in his last stint with the San Francisco 49ers. In an interview with Evan Washburn of CBS Sports, Jefferson would express his confidence in the 27-year old quarterback, saying that he does not “have any worry in my mind at all.”

“It’s going very well,” Jefferson said. “A lot of people don’t understand that there’s a lot of things that go into a quarterback and a receiver’s connection than just sitting back there and just throwing the ball to a spot. They have to really learn the timing of everything, how I run the routes, where I’m gonna be at in the routes. That’s just us learning each other, learning how he throws the ball, learning how I run the routes. I definitely feel confident in going into Week One with Sam as our quarterback, I feel like he’s been making plays throughout training camp. I don’t have any worry in my mind at all.”

Justin Jefferson compliments Sam Darnold in his offseason with Vikings

There is no doubt that Darnold hearing those words from his No. 1 option on offense should put a smile on his face since the two are looking to have an explosive offensive rapport this upcoming season. Jefferson would go on to say that he's been impressed with the way Darnold has composed himself and they are currently “working on how to have that type of chemistry.”

“Sam is the veteran in our offense,” Jefferson said. “He knows different schemes and knows the offense very well. He calls it very well in the huddle. He's been doing a great job of just trying to figure out everything. Of course, figuring out how I run my routes and the timing of everything. We're just working on how to have that type of chemistry and connection.”

Justin Jefferson helps Vikings quarterbacks

Jefferson has emerged as one of the best receivers in the league and is looking to bounce back after an injury-riddled season though he still caught 68 passes for 1,074 yards and five touchdowns. Besides Darnold, the 25-year old star also helps the other signal-callers on the team like Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall, and Matt Corral.

“I always tell those guys, give me an opportunity,” Jefferson said. “Give me a chance t1o go up and make a play for us. I try to give those guys as much confidence as I can.”

“Of course, this offense is new for them and they're just trying to grab all of the things that they can,” Jefferson continued. “Just trying to give them a little boost every single time we're in that huddle. Give them a dap, give them little encouraging words for them to go out and make a play for us.”

The Vikings next preseason game is Saturday against the Cleveland Browns.