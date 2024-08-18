Cornerback Stephon Gilmore has finally landed on an NFL roster where his next stop will be with the Minnesota Vikings according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The deal is reportedly “worth up to $10 million” that also includes “$7 million” in guaranteed money with the Vikings which he took over a deal made by the Carolina Panthers per Jeremy Fowler.

“ESPN sources: Five-time Pro-Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore has reached an agreement in principle on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, including $7 million guaranteed with the Minnesota Vikings,” Schefter wrote on his X, formerly Twitter, account. “The deal was negotiated and confirmed by Gilmore’s agent Jason Chayut of @SPORTSTARSNYC.”

Despite being 33-years old, it was somewhat surprising for some people to know that Gilmore went long not on an NFL roster, but he now reunites with former New England Patriots and current Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. On the Patriots, Gilmore was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and was a First Team All-Pro in 2018 and 2019 as he's considered one of the best defensive players.

Stephon Gilmore met with Vikings before, visit went “great” per coach

Gilmore heading to Minnesota should not be that surprising as it was reported beforehand that both parties met and talked about the possibility of getting a deal done. Information was provided by Darren Wolfson on the show “Minnesota Sports with Mackey & Judd on SKOR North.”

“It's on the player. I'm led to believe the Vikings are willing to compensate him, compensate him pretty darn well. The Vikings want him. They have made that clear. It's now on the player, it's now on Gilmore to say yes,” Wolfson said.

“I don't know the exact monetary figure, but they are willing to pay him a good amount of money,” Wolfson continued.

What resulted was a close to $10 million deal with a good amount of guaranteed money, but the Vikings were not the only team interested in acquiring Gilmore as the Panthers were as well. However, Minnesota seemed to be the better spot as even head coach Kevin O'Connell spoke to the media about Gilmore's visit saying it was “great” according to Sports Illustrated.

“Had a great visit with him,” O'Connell said. “Similar to some of the visits in years past, I would say it was really good dialogue amongst Stephon, myself, other coaches, getting to know him personally. Flo (Brian Flores) obviously has a relationship with him from the past and (DBs coach) Daronte (Jones) wanted to spend some time with him as well.”

Gilmore has been with the Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, and spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys before making his next move to Minnesota. The Vikings are looking to improve after finishing with a 7-10 record which put them third in the NFC North as they open the season against the New York Giants on Sunday, Sept. 8.