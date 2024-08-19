ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Mariners will begin a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday at Chavez Ravine. We're live from Dodgers Stadium, sharing our MLB odds series and making a Mariners-Dodgers prediction and pick.

Mariners-Dodgers Projected Starters

Bryan Woo vs. Gavin Stone

Bryan Woo (5-1) with a 2.06 ERA

Last Start: Woo dominated in his last outing but got no run support, hurling seven shutout innings, four hits, and striking out six in a no-decision against the Detroit Tigers.

2024 Road Splits: Woo has been better on the road, going 2-1 with a 2.52 ERA over eight starts away from T-Mobile Stadium.

Gavin Stone (10-5) with a 3.63 ERA

Last Start: Stone was efficient in his last outing, going five innings, allowing one earned run and three hits while striking out six in a win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

2024 Home Splits: Stone has been slightly worse at home, going 3-1 with a 3.68 ERA in 11 starts at Chavez Ravine.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Dodgers Odds

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +124

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How to Watch Mariners vs. Dodgers

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet LA

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners have struggled to do much of anything over the last month and it has caused them to fall from the top of the American League West into second place. Now, they are in danger of missing the playoffs as they came into Monday trailing the Houston Astros by four games and slugging behind the Kansas City Royals by 4 1/2 games for the final wildcard spot in the American League. The offense has been offensive, as no one can hit the ball well. That is why they went out and acquired two pieces that may help them.

The Mariners added Justin Turner to help them with a lack of power. But let's not forget the real story of this game. Turner will return to Chavez Ravine for the first time since he left the boys in blue. Yes, he has played them already as a member of the Boston Red Sox. But he has not played in front of the fans at Chavez Ravine since leaving the Dodgers. This will be an emotional return to the stadium where he helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series. Turner will be ready to face his former teammates.

The M's also need Julio Rodriguez to improve. So far, he has battled injuries and struggles. Rodriguez has also struggled against the Dodgers, batting .214 with three hits and one run over three games against the Dodgers.

The Mariners also acquired Randy Arozarena at the trade deadline and hope he can give them the boost they sorely need. Remember, Arozarena used to play for the Arizona Diamondbacks for a few seasons and has some additional experience against Los Angeles. Arozarena is batting .333 (6 for 18) with two home runs, three RBIs, and five runs over five games against the Dodgers.

Woo will be pivotal in this one. If he can avoid making mistakes down the heart of the plate, he may get past this tough lineup. When Woo finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 14th in team ERA. Andres Munoz has been the closer and is 2-4 with a 1.35 ERA and 18 saves in 22 chances.

The Mariners will cover the spread if they can sustain some offense early in the game. Then, they need Woo to hit his spots and avoid making errors, especially against some of the superstars in this lineup.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers are fighting for the top seed in the National League and have showcased an amazing ability to batter the baseball all season while also throwing out a solid pitching staff. Now, they hope to continue that against the M's and will showcase some of the best in the world.

Shohei Ohtani has a lot of experience playing the Mariners. He is batting .250 with 72 hits, 17 home runs, 48 RBIs, and 45 runs over 8-0 career games against the M's as a member of the Los Angeles Angels. Meanwhile, Mookie Betts also has some experience against them. Betts is batting .243 with 44 hits, four home runs, 14 RBIs, and 27 runs over 44 games against them. Likewise, Freddie Freeman has done well, hitting .304 with 14 hits, one home run, 10 RBIs, and five runs over 12 career games.

Stone will need to do well. When he finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is seventh in baseball in team ERA. The Dodgers don't have an established closer, relying on a committee approach.

The Dodgers will cover the spread if they can jump on Woo's pitch and establish an early lead. Then, Stone must hit his location and avoid walks.

Final Mariners-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Mariners come into this one with a 52-73 mark against the run line, which is the worst in baseball. Meanwhile, the Dodgers are 59-66 against the run line. The M's are also 26-36 against the run line on the road, while the Dodgers are 28-32 against the run line at home. While the Dodgers are the better team, it is hard not to look at Woo and his work on the road. Plus, the Dodgers seem to have a flair for the dramatic. While they still might win, we don't see the boys in blue covering the run line. Go with the Mariners to cover the run line.

Final Mariners-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-178)