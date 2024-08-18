When the Minnesota Vikings training camp opened, Jaren Hall was likely viewed as nothing more than a deep reserve quarterback on the depth chart. You know what they say about the best laid plans of mice and men?

Well, a season-ending meniscus injury to rookie J.J. McCarthy created a new opportunity among the Vikings' reserve quarterbacks. With a “perfect” preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, Hall completed 4-of-5 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. A stat line good enough for a perfect 158.3 passer rating will stay with Hall for a lifetime, according via his reflective postgame thoughts shared via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“Days like this you just cherish forever,” Hall said. “It’s a game I’ll always remember, preseason or not. Just to play and execute the simple plays that are being called. I trust in the coaches’ call. It just feels good. It’s fun to enjoy with your teammates like that.”

“That’s part of football,” Hall said. “At that moment, you go to the backyard and there’s days you play in the rain. That’s just part of the deal. You just try to take care of the ball, have ball security and do what you can.”

Hall played three drives against the Browns, two went for touchdowns. Presumed No. 2 quarterback Nick Mullens started the game and finished the contest with a solid box score. He completed 11-of-21 passing for 135 yards and a TD throw. He also was sacked three times, which took Minnesota out of favorable field position in the first quarter.

Does Jaren Hall have a chance to overtake Nick Mullens before end of Vikings preseason?

With Sam Darnold entrenched as the Vikings starter through most of training camp, the backup job was assured for McCarthy. After his injury, Minnesota signed Matt Corral, the former 2022 third-round pick out of Ole Miss. Corral has yet to show anything worthy of his retention but it does seem as though head coach Kevin O'Connell is kicking the tires on his quarterback room, so to speak, to at least create some competition.

This performance should keep Hall at least on the practice squad, assuming he clears waivers should the Vikings need to get creative for their final 53-man roster.

When asked about his perfect passer rating in this matchup, Hall appreciated the moment.

“Very few people do it,” Hall said. “It’s a preseason game, you take it with a grain of salt and do your best, but that doesn’t take away anything. There are great players out there. But when you keep it simple and you just execute, which is what we did in that last group and it just comes together.”

You take the wins when you can. Hall's play might have just secured himself a job for the 2024 NFL season.