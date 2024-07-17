The AL ROY race is going to be tight in the second half of the season. The first half of the 2024 MLB season has been a whirlwind of unexpected twists and turns, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. The American League, in particular, has seen a resurgence of powerhouses like the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros, dominating their divisions with a mix of veteran leadership and emerging talent.

In the midst of these established powerhouses, a new generation of stars is rising, vying for the coveted AL Rookie of the Year award. Leading the pack is the Baltimore Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson, a versatile infielder with a knack for clutch hits and defensive gems. Henderson’s consistent performance at the plate and his ability to play multiple positions have made him a valuable asset to the Orioles’ lineup.

However, the race for AL ROY is far from over. Other promising rookies, such as the Oakland Athletics’ Mason Miller, a flame-throwing right-hander with a devastating fastball, and the Boston Red Sox’s Marcelo Mayer, a slick-fielding shortstop with a smooth swing, are hot on Henderson’s heels.

As the second half of the season unfolds, the competition for AL Rookie of the Year is sure to intensify. With each rookie eager to make their mark on the league, the race promises to be a thrilling one, showcasing the future of baseball.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: 2024 AL Rookie of the Year

Wyatt Langford: +135

Luis Gil: +170

Colton Cowser: +1100

Ceddanne Rafaela: +1100

Mason Miller: +1400

Wiler Abreu: +1800

Colt Keith: +2300

Ben Rice: +2300

Spencer Horwitz: +3300

Heston Kjerstad: +5000

Favorites To Win 2024 AL Rookie of the Year

The race for the American League Rookie of the Year is tighter than ever, with several standout rookies showcasing their talent and potential in the first half of the season. As we head into the second half, two names have emerged as the clear favorites:

Wyatt Langford, the highly touted outfielder, has lived up to the hype, displaying a potent combination of power and speed. His impressive home run and stolen base totals have been instrumental in the Rangers’ success this season. Langford’s ability to impact the game in multiple ways makes him a strong contender for the ROY award.

Luis Gil, the young right-hander, has been a revelation for the Yankees. His dominant pitching performances, highlighted by his impressive strikeout rate and low ERA, have solidified his place in the Yankees’ rotation. Gil’s ability to consistently shut down opposing hitters makes him a formidable force and a legitimate ROY candidate.

While Langford and Gil are the current frontrunners, other rookies like Colton Cowser of the Baltimore Orioles and Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox remain in the conversation. However, Langford and Gil’s consistent performance and impact on their respective teams give them the edge in the race for the AL Rookie of the Year.

As the season progresses, it will be fascinating to see how these young stars continue to develop and contribute to their teams. The AL Rookie of the Year race is far from over, and the second half of the season promises to be an exciting showcase of baseball’s future.

Sleepers To Win 2024 AL Rookie of the Year

As the 2024 MLB season heats up, the American League Rookie of the Year race is shaping up to be an intriguing battle. While Wyatt Langford of the Texas Rangers has emerged as the early favorite, several under-the-radar candidates could make a strong push for the award in the coming months.

One sleeper to watch is Colton Cowser of the Baltimore Orioles. The outfielder has been quietly impressive, showcasing elite defensive skills in the outfield while steadily improving at the plate. Cowser’s ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball could sway voters if he continues to develop offensively.

Another dark horse candidate is Ben Rice of the New York Yankees. The first baseman has shown flashes of brilliance in limited playing time, including a historic three-homer game. Rice’s advanced approach at the plate and power potential could lead to a breakout second half if given consistent at-bats.

Don’t sleep on Mason Miller of the Oakland Athletics either. The flame-throwing closer has been dominant when healthy, showcasing an electric fastball and wipeout slider. If Miller can stay on the field and rack up saves for Oakland, he could follow in the footsteps of past relievers who have claimed the award.

Lastly, keep an eye on Ceddanne Rafaela of the Boston Red Sox. The versatile defender has already made an impact with his glove at multiple positions while showing promising offensive tools. If Rafaela can improve his plate discipline, his all-around game could propel him into serious contention.

While the favorites may have the inside track, these sleepers have the talent to shake up the AL Rookie of the Year race as the season progresses. Baseball’s unpredictable nature means we could be in for some surprises down the stretch.

Final 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Prediction and Pick

Luis Gil’s rookie season has been nothing short of spectacular. While other rookies have shown flashes of brilliance, Gil’s consistency sets him apart. He leads all AL rookies in wins, ERA, and strikeouts, demonstrating dominance on the mound that’s rare for a first-year player. His ability to consistently deliver quality starts and keep his team in games is invaluable. Despite being a pitcher on a struggling Yankees team, Gil’s individual performance has been outstanding, making him the clear frontrunner for the AL Rookie of the Year award.

Final 2024 AL Manager of the Year Prediction and Pick: Luis Gil (+170)