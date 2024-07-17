Because of his eccentricities and wacky off-court personality, it is easy to forget just how important of a player Dennis Rodman was during his 14-year NBA career. Yes, his photo is hanging above in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for all to see, but the five-time NBA champion still does not always get his just due as an X-factor.

His elite defense, rebounding and toughness helped define Detroit Pistons basketball in the late-1980s and early-1990s while also ensuring that the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls would become one of the greatest dynasties of all-time. Although Rodman's colorful hair, choice of attire and nightlife habits are top of mind for many, his endless motor should serve as an inspiration for young players today.

And maybe it does. Angel Reese, one of the rising stars and most popular figures of the WNBA, is drawing comparisons to The Worm.

“She's relentless just like {Dennis Rodman} is on the glass,” Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon said, per the Marquee Sky X account. “But Angel is Angel…and she's creating her own name.”

Weatherspoon was named WNBA Defensive Player of the Year twice, so she knows plenty about bringing intensity to the court on a nightly basis. Reese is doing just that in her rookie season for Chicago. Her outspoken nature rubs plenty of people the wrong way, much like Rodman actually, but she is giving her team a needed jolt and making history in the process.

Angel Reese is quickly surpassing expectations with Sky

The 2023 national champion and former LSU star set a new record for consecutive double-doubles, which finally ended at 15 when the New York Liberty triple-teamed her in the closing seconds of a double-digit victory. She has forced voters to at least consider their choice for Rookie of the Year, averaging 13.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals through 23 games this season.

But it is the “relentless” nature that Teresa Weatherspoon applauds that is really catching the eyes of fans and fellow players. While there are those who accuse her of stat-padding, Angel Reese is a pest in the low post that opponents must consistently monitor. Her contributions have helped the Sky stay in the playoff conversation to this point (currently occupy the No. 8 seed). Furthermore, they are earning the 22-year-old a significant share of the spotlight.

There are downsides to her game, to be certain, as forwards are supposed to shoot better than 40.2 percent from the field. Though, there will be plenty of time for Reese to hone her offensive game and become an elite frontcourt force. For now, it is crucial that she keeps displaying the traits that inspired Weatherspoon to mention her in the same breath as Dennis Rodman.

Chicago hopes that the comparison fully comes to fruition in the near future, with the Sky reigning supreme in the WNBA. Before such ambitions can realistically be achieved, however, the squad will need to keep climbing the ladder. Reese and company are battling the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces in the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday night.