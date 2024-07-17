NBA Summer League is the first chance for the top picks from the NBA Draft to show their stuff after being drafted. But Washington Wizards big man Alex Sarr may want to burn the tape of Tuesday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Wizards fell 82-80 to the Blazers in a close loss, but Sarr didn't do much to help his team offensively – going scoreless on 0-15 shooting in 30 minutes of action. He did manage nine rebounds and three assists, but on a night where Washington fell by a single bucket, they were certainly hoping for more from Sarr. Unfortunately, he ran into Blazers center Donovan Clingan, who has been dominant on defense through his first three Summer League appearances.

Wizards fans were reacting.

@UltraTV90 thinks that there is a double standard in how disappointing NBA Summer League performances are reported, saying “If this was BRONNY, it would be all over the TL.”

@NarayanSomesh thinks there may be a method to the madness, pointing out “Make fun of the wizards now they purposely took the worst player in the draft to tank for Cooper flagg next year.”

@JShampansky isn't impressed with the entire NBA Draft at this point, saying “The 2024 NBA draft might go down as the worst in history.” There were certainly concerns with the lack of potential star power at the top of this year's draft. While a handful of players taken late will inevitably pop, like they do every year,

Wizards' Alex Sarr a top defensive prospect with offensive upside

Standing 7'1 and approximately 220 pounds with a 7'5 wingspan, Sarr boasts a mouth-watering physical profile for big men in the modern NBA. He moves like a player seven or eight inches shorter, showing off rare all-around dexterity, explosive leaping ability and the lateral movement needed to switch onto guards defensively without negative recourse. The 18-year-old still needs to get stronger and add weight, but that physical development should come down the line. And on a Wizards team expected to struggle, it's all about development minutes this season.

The consensus top defender in this year's draft class, Sarr's ceiling will ultimately depend on his role on the other side of the ball. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Evan Mobley are common comparisons due to Sarr's enviable blend of size and functional athleticism defensively. He'll be an impact defender the moment he gets an early grasp of NBA concepts, shutting off the rim and keeping the ball in front of him in primary and help roles.

But what could truly separate Sarr from a souped-up seven-foot defender like Mobley—and certainly Nic Claxton, another physical peer—is whether his skill catches up to his tools. Jackson is a more versatile offensive weapon than Mobley and Claxton at this point, able to knock down open threes, take his man off the bounce and score with his back to the basket. In time, it wouldn't be shocking if Sarr eventually becomes that type of versatile secondary scoring option, despite his struggles on Tuesday.