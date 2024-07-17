Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 is coming to us this September. It's been five months since the launch of Patch 6. The previous patch introduced a plethora of new features and loads of quality-of-life improvements. With Patch 7 on the horizon, it appears that Larian Studio is dishing out yet another big update.

With that being said, here's everything players need to know about Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7.

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch Notes 7

For players who are interested in testing out Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 before the official release, head to the game's official Steam page and register now. Patch 7 closed beta will commence on July 22, 2024.

Participating players will enjoy what's to come this September. These new features include a new split-screen mode for co-op play. However, the highlight of the upcoming update is BG3's official modding toolkit. Players will now be able to gain access to several new mods and also create their own.

On top of all these features is new content. The new content is nothing DLC-sized, but it does bring interesting new outcomes when taking a darker route in a playthrough.

With all that being said, here are the full patch notes for the next big update coming this September. Readers can also look at BG3's official website.

Split Screen Updates

The dynamic split screen mode is incoming. With the next update, friends will no longer be eternally confined to their side of the screen – because the power of friendship transcends all obstacles, including screen partitions.

When playing in co-op, you’ll now have the option to have split screens merge into a single screen when you near one another. You can access this directly from the HUD and within the game settings, both in and out of combat.

Honour Mode Improvements

Larian Studios is continuing to make improvements to combat in Honour Mode too. With Patch 7, even more creatures have been bestowed additional Legendary Actions, including the bulette, everyone’s favorite neighborhood surgeon, Malus Thorm, and githyanki Ch'r'ai Tska'an, Ch'r'ai Har'rak, and Ptaris.

Dror Ragzlin will now also be able to use a new spell called Arachnid Compulsion to rally the spiders that reside in the nearby pit to fight the real enemy – you.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Modding Toolkit

With this update also comes the official modding toolkit. Come September, players will be able to load up their game with a range of new game mods, and even try their hand at making some themselves.

Larian Studios recommends giving the Modding FAQ a look for more information on what modding support means for Baldur’s Gate 3.

The developers are currently working with Baldur’s Gate 3 Mod Authors during the Closed Alpha, who have been busy testing out the toolkit.

The Toolkit itself will give you everything you need to edit or create entirely new content, including:

Items – Equipment like weapons and armor, consumables, and miscellaneous items.

– Equipment like weapons and armor, consumables, and miscellaneous items. Cosmetics – Including different hair, beards, and other textures.

– Including different hair, beards, and other textures. Classes and Subclasses – Creating new variants or modifying existing ones to edit abilities, powers, and skills.

– Creating new variants or modifying existing ones to edit abilities, powers, and skills. Races – These can be created and edited to determine overall appearance, as well as their individual powers and abilities.

– These can be created and edited to determine overall appearance, as well as their individual powers and abilities. Dice Skins – You’ll also have the ability to edit or redesign the appearance of your dice skins.

– You’ll also have the ability to edit or redesign the appearance of your dice skins. User Interface – Including extensions and restyling of the game UI.

– Including extensions and restyling of the game UI. Quality of Life Improvements – Such as mods that edit or improve gameplay that don’t rely on unsupported elements.

Evil Endings

Patch 7 will also be bringing several new cinematics that offer players more evil playthroughs and a grander finale.

From avatar Origin characters, including the Dark Urge, to the multiple different pathways that players can take as their own character, each new cinematic is theirs to discover through nefarious means.

Dark Urge Bug Fixes

Along with the new evil ending cinematics coming to this patch, Larian Studios introduced a number of improvements and bug fixes for Dark Urge players – ironing out camera pops, missing inspiration, VFX, and a few other issues.

For instance, a bug has now been fixed where combat sometimes fails to trigger in the event that you decide to murder one of your companions as the Dark Urge and attack the party. This will now lead to combat with the rest of the gang. Then Minthara will now respond accordingly if you’ve been stripped of Bhaal’s influence.

The developers may have also let a certain bard now temporarily join the party as a controllable character if there’s an empty slot.

Origin Character Bug Fixes

This update will also see improvements made to some cinematics, endgame dialogues, and Origin characters. Specifically, things like clipping issues, a couple of broken triggers for quests, dialogues, and romances, the odd case of retrograde amnesia, and persistent exclamation marks.

Additionally, the Blade of Frontiers will no longer absent-mindedly swing his sword mere inches from the aorta of shorter races who try to recruit him.

Wyll Highlights

Patch 7 includes a heap of fixes for Wyll, ranging from improvements to his dialogue reactivity to fixes for romance scenes.

If players experienced issues triggering the romance scene with Wyll, this update will fix that. Should their relationship head in that direction, the cutscene in question will now trigger when they speak to Wyll at camp before their Long Rest.

A bug that prevented his romance greeting from triggering has also been fixed. Players in Act III who have a stable, loving, and committed relationship with Wyll will now see his romance greeting triggering correctly.

The developers fixed Wyll’s dialogue reactivity during the epilogue for partnered players who have either joined Karlach in the Hells or Lae'zel in the rebellion. The devs also determined there simply weren’t enough opportunities to kiss Wyll during the epilogue. This update rectifies that with the option to ask for a kiss in more paths of Wyll’s epilogue dialogue.

Lastly, if players are in holographic form during the epilogue, he’ll no longer automatically assume he's talking to Lae'zel.

Astarion Highlights

Larian also made tweaks to how Origin characters react within certain cutscenes, to enhance their emotional impact. For example, companions will show Astarion more empathy when he loses his ability to withstand sunlight.

Lae’zel Highlights

Lae’zel will now wait a little longer at her recruitment site if you tell her you’ll be returning. Once she’s set up at camp, she will also cycle through more varied idle animations.

This update will also put an end to an annoying issue where resurrecting Lae'zel on the beach in Act I would cause her to appear in the Party Line but not in the world, blocking players from leaving Act I.

Karlach Highlights

Along with some more general fixes for Karlach, she will now react to Dammon if she finds him dead after he has told her that he can help her.

That sketchy fade-to-black that follows her final scene in Avernus, which also unintentionally gave players a very brief glimpse of the region in gameplay mode, was a visual bug that has also been fixed.

The dialogue block caused by choosing to stay with a different companion the morning after your second romance scene with Karlach is no more.

Also, she’ll no longer brush the shaved side of her head during her camp-idle animation.

Gale Highlights

With a few tweaks to camera angles and fixes to animation pops, repeated dialogue, and missing VFX, Larian polished up Gale and his scenes and further refined his donation UI.

That panel that opens when donating magical items to Gale? This will now show all items eligible for donation – including those on a player's party’s inventories.

This is part of the work that began with Hotfix #16 to improve the donation UI and update a player’s ability to access certain quest-related items, which has now been completed. The developers are reinstating the intended behavior that was removed in Hotfix #17 as a temporary bug fix to missing UI functionality. If players now deny Gale a magic item three times in a row with magical items in their inventory, he will leave your party.

Alternatively, selecting “I’m not giving you anything. Not now, not ever” will still cause Gale to leave your party forever.

We’ve also patched up a bug that was preventing the final dialogue between Gale and Mystra from triggering. As well as a scene in the endgame that would cut off before you could kiss.

Shadowheart Highlights

In addition to fixing a few of her animation bugs, this update fixes several quest issues for Shadowheart.

A bug that saw the Spear of Night either not being received or being spoken about as if it hadn’t already been acquired, is no more. Another bout of amnesia has also been fixed, in which Shadowheart occasionally thought Viconia was still alive after killing her. The ‘Daughter of Darkness' quest should also now close properly if players choose to surrender Shadowheart to Viconia.

Larian also tweaked a few kissing scenes for her, fixing a broken romance cutscene that should have triggered after giving Shadowheart the Idol of Shar. Then a kissing animation that will no longer kick in before the dialogue option is chosen. The devs also polished up the appearance of neck kissing.

Party Banter Improvements

Prior to this update, party banter between companion characters was limited to the characters controlled by a single player. In Patch 7, multiplayer parties will support banter between characters assigned to different players.

This patch also resolves issues that had been rendering some romance party banters inaccessible while adventuring.

It Ain’t Goodbye Just Yet

Patch 7 won’t be the final update for Baldur’s Gate 3. Larian Studios still has a few things up its sleeve. This includes many community-requested features like crossplay and a photo mode to capture and share players' unforgettable moments. They are also working on a host of other enhancements, from gameplay tweaks and quality-of-life improvements to bug fixes and performance optimizations.

That's it for Baldur's Gate 3 Patch Notes 7. For more gaming news, be sure to check out ClutchPoints Gaming.