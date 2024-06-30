As the MLB trade deadline gets closer, the fantasy baseball landscape will face a major shift. It becomes imperative to be on top of who are the best available players on waiver wires.

If a player is traded, two things happen. Not only are they thrust into a new opportunity, but so is the team that traded them. A new player may then gain exponential playing time they weren't seeing pre-deal.

When the trade deadline happens, there will be a clear indication of who the buyers and sellers will be. Whatever position they're in, the shift in philosophy could also change waiver wire value. And if a player who is getting extra time is readably available, Week 15 makes for the perfect chance to add him to your roster.

A trade doesn't have to come into play for a player to gain waiver wire value. Sometimes he is just performing past what fans and pundits were expecting. A few players on Week 15's list fits that criteria. All four make for strong fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Every player on this list is owned in 30 percent or less of all ESPN fantasy baseball leagues.

Reese Olson, SP – Detroit Tigers

Reese Olson is the only player to earn a spot on Week 15's list. While Olson's Detroit Tigers haven't looked particularly impressive, the right-hander has opened eyes with his 2024 performance.

Through 15 starts, Olson holds a 3.35 ERA and a 72/23 K/BB ratio. In his last start against the Los Angeles Angels, Olson threw six innings one two-run baseball, allowing five hits and two earned runs while striking out nine.

The biggest gripe against Olson is the team behind him. Despite his output, the righty holds just a 2-8 record. So while quality starts seem to be Olson's bread and butter, wins might be hard to come by.

Still, finding talented pitching could be hard off of the waiver wire. Olson is likely the best option in terms of Week 15 pick ups.

Byron Buxton, OF – Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton is arguably the biggest name on this list. It is a bit shocking to see his ownership sit below 30 percent. However, injuries have kept Buxton off the field at times, scaring fantasy baseball managers away.

The outfielder has appeared in 61 games during the 2024 campaign. If he breaks 100, it'd be the first time he had triple digit appearances since 2017. But when he is on the diamond, Buxton rakes, as he is hitting .261 with seven home runs, 30 RBI and five stolen bases on the season.

He seems to have found his stride recently, as Buxton is hitting .474 with three home runs and eight RBI over his last five games. As long as his bat stays that hot, Buxton is a valuable addition to any roster.

With injuries the biggest concern, Buxton may be more of a priority add for leagues with an IL roster option. But as long as he is healthy and hitting, the Twins star makes for a sound addition to any fantasy baseball roster.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, UTIL – Toronto Blue Jays

Perhaps no team has a bigger decision to make than the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline. But whether Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and/or Bo Bichette are dealt, Isiah Kiner-Falefa is proving to be an apt replacement for at least the 2024 season.

Over his last 12 games, Kiner-Falefa is hitting .395 with three home runs and six RBI. He is in the midst of a 13-game hit streak, raising his season average to .286 with seven home runs, 32 RBI and three stolen bases.

Toronto moves Kiner-Falefa all around the lineup, from leadoff all the way to ninth. But they also use him around the diamond, with eligibility at second and third base, shortstop and outfield. That versatility makes him valuable both in real life and in fantasy baseball.

There's no telling how long Kiner-Falefa's hot streak may run. But he would only get a greater opportunity if the Blue Jays decide to sell. Whatever the outcome, it's hard to keep Kiner-Falefa on the waiver wire with how well he has been hitting.

Jarred Kelenic, OF – Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves were dealt a brutal blow with Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered a season-ending injury. Then Michael Harris was forced to miss time with an injury of his own. In both situations, Jarred Kelenic was able to step up for the Braves.

Over 67 games, Kelenic is hitting .278 with eight home runs, 25 RBI and three stolen bases. Over his last 13 games, the righty is hitting .333 with four home runs, 10 RBI and two stolen bases. He has solidified his role atop Atlanta's lineup.

Even without Acuna and Harris, the Braves still have one of the scariest offenses in the league. Matt Olson, Marcel Ozuna and Austin Riley are three of the most powerful hitters in the league. Batting in front of them in the lineup gives Kelenic ultimate fantasy baseball value.

With Acuna done for the year, Kelenic won't be leaving the lineup anytime soon. If he continues hitting how he has, Week 15 might be the final time you can freely get the outfielder off of the waiver wire.