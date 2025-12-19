ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA is back in action on this Friday night as we're back with a betting prediction and pick for this competitive showdown in the Eastern Conference. The Philadelphia 76ers (14-11) will take on the New York Knicks (19-7) as the teams begin their four-game Regular Season series. Check our NBA odds series for the 76ers-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia 76ers are fifth in the Eastern Conference, most recently dropping 120-117 to the Atlanta Hawks. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5 and while they're dealing with some injuries to their starting lineup, they should prove to be a scrappy road underdog in their first meeting with the Knicks.

The New York Knicks are second in the Eastern Conference standings, recently beating the Indiana Pacers 114-113 for their seventh consecutive victory. They've won 12 of their last 15 games including a recent NBA Cup title over the Spurs, hoping to continue their momentum and hot streak at home.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

76ers vs. Knicks Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +3.5 (-108)

New York Knicks: -3.5 (-112)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

76ers vs. Knicks Key Injuries

Philadelphia: Joel Embiid, Questionable (illness) / Kelly Oubre Jr., OUT (knee) / Trendon Watford, OUT (abductor)

New York: Josh Hart, Probable (abdomen) / Karl-Anthony Towns, Probable (knee) / Miles McBride, OUT (ankle) / Landry Shamet, OUT (shoulder)

76ers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The New York Knicks are 14-1 at home. The Philadelphia 76ers are 6-4 on the road.

The Knicks are 18-9 ATS overall, 14-1 ATS at home. The 76ers are 15-10 ATS overall, 8-2 ATS on the road.

The Knicks are 19-5 outright as betting favorites. The 76ers are 3-10 as the underdogs.

The Knicks are 8-2 outright, 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the 76ers.

The 76ers are 4-2 ATS in their last six games.

The Knicks are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Philadelphia's last six games.

The total has gone OVER in four of New York's last six games.

Keys to 76ers vs. Knicks Matchup

Both teams will meet for the first time this season and the most crucial tidbit of information will be whether Joel Embiid is able to make the start or not. In games without him, Philadelphia has managed a decent 8-6 record behind the heroic scoring performances of MVP candidate Tyrese Maxey. However, they're obviously a much better team with him on the floor and given the young talent spread throughout this lineup, Embiid's ability to slow the game down and find efficient shots is what will put this Sixers team over the top.

The Knicks have been one of the hottest teams in basketball during this time thanks to their all-around play on both ends of the floor. While Mikal Bridges struggled during their NBA Cup Final against the Spurs, both Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Kolek were able to make big contributions in willing their team down the stretch. During their last game against the Pacers, Kolek stepped up with a team-high 11 assists during the win, serving as their “glue” player over the last two games.

Contrary to prior years, this Knicks squad seems much more cohesive in moving the basketball and making the extra pass to find the open shot. It all starts with Jalen Brunson serving as a willing facilitator, but remaining aggressive in driving to the hoop in order to keep the paint defenders honest. Karl-Anthony Towns will have a huge task in guarding Embiid once again, but he'd like his 36% three-point shooting to improve – the lowest mark he's seen since his rookie year.

Despite all this, the 76ers should offer some solid resistance here if Embiid is able to play as rookie VJ Edgecombe has been a massive development, already averaging 15.2 PPG, 5.6 RPG, and 4.0 APG. He's also going to be critical on the defensive end in guarding OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, but the rookie has shown signs of great maturity and ability to more than hold his own during tough matchups.

76ers vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

This should be a fun first meeting between these two teams and if Joel Embiid is able to go, it should make for a much closer game down the stretch. While Tyrese Maxey is more than capable of willing this team to a win, Embiid's size and post scoring in the final minutes of the game are exactly what Philadelphia needs against the long lineup of the Knicks.

While the 76ers' starters may be more talented, missing Kelly Oubre's versatility on defense will also hurt them during this matchup as the Knicks have proven to have the deeper roster. For our final prediction, let's follow current trends and roll with the New York Knicks to cover the spread as this total goes over, potentially into overtime.

Final 76ers-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -3.5 (-112); OVER 227.5 (-110)