ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA is back in action as we're back to bring you a betting prediction and pick for the conclusion of Friday's slate from the Western Conference. The Oklahoma City Thunder (25-2) will play the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-10) for the second time this season, OKC leading the series 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Carolina-Montague prediction and pick.

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to make NBA history with their current start, most recently beating the Los Angeles Clippers 122-101. It was their first win since getting upset by the Spurs in the NBA Cup, but the Thunder are poised to mount another streak at the cost of the Western Conference foes.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are sixth in the Western Conference after most recently dropping to the Memphis Grizzlies 116-110. After losing three-straight, they've improved with seven wins over their last nine games and will hope to even their series against the Thunder and rebound at home.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -7.5 (-105)

Minnesota Timberwolves: +7.5 (-115)

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Key Injuries

Oklahoma City: Aaron Wiggins, Questionable (abductor) / Jaylin Williams, OUT (heel)

Minnesota: Anthony Edwards, Questionable (foot) / Jaylen Clark, Questionable (illness) / Mike Conley, OUT (achilles)

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

Article Continues Below

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 9-5 at home. The Oklahoma City Thunder are 12-1 on the road.

The Timberwolves are 10-17 ATS overall, 5-9 ATS at home. The Thunder are 15-12 ATS overall, 7-6 ATS on the road.

The Thunder have been billed as betting favorites in every game this season.

The Timberwolves are 1-4 outright as underdogs.

The Thunder are 7-3 in their last 10 games against the Timberwolves. The Timberwolves are 6-4 ATS in those games.

The Thunder are 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

The Timberwolves are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in six of the Thunder's last eight games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Minnesota's last five games.

Keys to Thunder vs. Timberwolves Matchup

The first time these two teams squared off was in the group stage of the NBA Cup, Oklahoma City cruising to a comfortable win at home behind a 40-point performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Not much has changed since then as SGA continues to trail only Lakers' Luka Doncic in scoring with 32.4 PPG, all while the team around him manages to flourish as a result. The Timberwolves certainly put up a strong effort in holding the Thunder to just 113 points, so defense could be the focal point of their game plan once again ahead of this one.

The Thunder, however, rank first in team free-throw percentage (83.36) and they do a great job of getting to the line. Both Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle have been known to collect their fair share of fouls with their physical play, so this is typically a matchup where the Thunder will look to be aggressive in driving to the basket and creating pressure from there.

Anthony Edwards was the Timberwolves' leading scorer with 31 points last time out against the Thunder, but he's listed as ‘questionable' ahead of this game, the same designation he carried in missing their last game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Against Memphis, the Timberwolves struggled to find sustained scoring and while both Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels did all they could, they couldn't find enough from the rest of their starters and bench. Edwards is the main scoring threat and without him, the Timberwolves oftentimes look like a team without clear direction.

If Edwards does play, however, the rest of the Timberwolves' team will residually play with more intensity on both ends of the floor. While it may not be enough to hang with the Thunder for all four quarters, the Timberwolves really only need a close margin at the end of the game to have a chance. This all starts with their defense and somehow remaining disciplined in not fouling Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

The first meeting between these two teams was closer than expected, but the difference in scoring between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards ended up being the determining factor in the game. With Anthony Edwards questionable to play in this one, the Timberwolves don't really stand a huge chance without him in the game. Their scoring struggles against Memphis without Edwards on the floor were troubling and although it could have been an off-night overall, they can't afford to play the same way against this Thunder team.

On the other side, the Thunder may be more driven by their recent loss and given their current track record, they're bound to go on another lengthy winning streak here. For our final pick, let's roll with the Thunder to cover the spread as the total goes under.

Final Thunder-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -7.5 (-105); UNDER 232.5 (-110)