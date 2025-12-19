ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Each holding an 8–6 record on the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions will look to secure a crucial victory at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon. Detroit is coming off a 41–34 loss to the Rams at SoFi Stadium. It was a familiar frustration for a team that has struggled to build momentum. Amon-Ra St. Brown was outstanding in defeat. He hauled in 13 receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns. However, the Lions’ inability to stack wins has left them 1.5 games outside the NFC Wild Card picture.

Detroit will now lean on its strong home form. They have gone 20–6 over their last 26 games at Ford Field. The Steelers, meanwhile, arrive with momentum after a 28–15 Monday Night Football win over the Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Kenneth Gainwell provided a spark with 126 yards from scrimmage. The victory kept the Ravens at arm’s length in the AFC North race. The last meeting between these teams came in Week 10 of 2021, a bizarre 16–16 tie in Pittsburgh.

Steelers vs. Lions betting odds

Steelers: +7, -105

Lions: -7, -115

Over: 51.5, -115

Under: 51.5, -105

(All odds courtesy of DraftKings)

Steelers vs. Lions key injuries for Week 16

Steelers: C Zach Frazier (Triceps), LB TJ Watt (Chest), S Jabrill Peppers (Illness), S Christian Kuntz (Knee), DL Keeanu Benton (Ankle)

Lions: OL Giovanni Manu (Knee), C Graham Glasgow (Knee), OL Taylor Decker (Shoulder), S Kerby Joseph (Knee), OL Christian Mahogany (Lower Leg)

Steelers vs. Lions betting trends

The Steelers and Lions have played each other only three times from 2010 onwards. The Steelers actually enjoy the head-to-head matchup lead, with two wins and one tie, over those games. Pittsburgh beat Detroit, 37-27, back in 2013 and again in 2017, 20-15. Their tie came in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season, 16-16. The Steelers have also averaged +5.0 more points per game in all those matchups. Entering Week 16, Pittsburgh has won back-to-back games, while the Lions are reeling from a 41-34 loss to the Rams.

Several betting trends do indicate that this will be a pretty close game:

Jahmyr Gibbs has scored at least one touchdown in each of the Lions' last 10 games as favorites following a loss.

The Lions have scored last in each of their last 11 home games.

The Steelers have won each of their last seven road games when playing with a rest disadvantage.

Jared Goff has recorded 255+ passing yards in each of the Lions' last seven games.

2025 records:

Pittsburgh, 8-6 straight up, 7-7 ATS; Detroit, 8-6 straight up, 7-7 ATS

Over/Under

Pittsburgh 7-6-1; Detroit, 9-5

Keys to Steelers vs. Lions matchup

Article Continues Below

Steelers:

Contain the run game:

Pittsburgh’s defense has been gashed on the ground. They have surrendered 176.3 rushing yards per game over the last three weeks. Slowing Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery is the Steelers’ top priority.

Capitalize on offense:

Aaron Rodgers’ experience and rapport with DK Metcalf offer Pittsburgh a chance to stress Detroit’s injury-depleted secondary. Sustained drives and red-zone touchdowns, not just field goals, are required to keep pace.

Generate pressure:

Even if TJ Watt is limited, other rushers must disrupt Jared Goff’s rhythm. Detroit’s offensive line has been dealing with injuries. That should create opportunities for timely pressure.

Lions:

Lean on the ground attack:

Detroit owns the NFL’s fifth-ranked rushing offense. They are well-positioned to exploit Pittsburgh’s recent run-defense woes. Gibbs and Montgomery should be central to the game plan.

Dictate the pace:

The Lions lead the league in scoring at 30.6 points per game and average 33.7 at home. Controlling tempo with long, efficient drives will force Pittsburgh into a chase.

Pressure Aaron Rodgers:

Detroit’s defense generates pressure at a high rate. Rodgers’ completion percentage dips significantly when hurried. That makes this a critical matchup for a banged-up Lions secondary.

Steelers vs. Lions prediction and pick

This clash pits urgency against opportunity. Detroit’s season is on the line. The Lions' offensive firepower, especially at home, creates a difficult environment for a Steelers team that has struggled defensively on the road. Pittsburgh can compete if it controls the run and finishes drives. That said, the Lions’ balance and scoring ability should ultimately overwhelm.

Final score prediction: Lions 31, Steelers 20

Spread: Lions -7

Over/Under: Under 51.5