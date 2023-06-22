The 2023 NHL Draft is right around the corner, and NHL teams are hard at work. This is the time when things get crazy in the hockey world. Everyone makes an NHL mock draft, prospects get hyped up, and trade rumors go into overdrive. And this year is certainly no different.

One highly intriguing prospect to keep an eye on is winger Ryan Leonard. The US National Team Development Program (USNTDP) product has lit the draft world ablaze with what he brings to the table.

He scored 11 goals and 20 points with the development program last season. Furthermore, Leonard scored eight goals and 17 points in seven games at the U18 World Juniors for Team USA.

Leonard is a highly physical player who is absolutely not afraid to pester the opposition. With that, he brings a lethal scoring touch and an overall impressive offensive game. And he doesn't sacrifice defense for offense, either.

Leonard should hear his name called early in the first round next Wednesday. But which teams fit him the best? Here are three potential fits for Ryan Leonard at the 2023 NHL Draft.

It's rather unlikely Leonard is on the board when the Penguins pick at 14. However, he is certainly a fantastic fit for Pittsburgh if he falls or they move up for him.

The Penguins need skill in their farm system, and they recognize that. Pittsburgh have made it their goal to add skill in this draft, and there may not be a better way to do that than to find a way to get Leonard.

Beyond the need for skill, it appears the Penguins want to add to their winger depth. Last year, Pittsburgh selected defenseman Owen Pickering in the first round last season. Furthermore, the Penguins have selected a winger with their top draft pick just twice in the last 10 years.

Granted, one of those drafts saw them use four of their five picks to take wingers. Still, the team just hasn't gone for a top winger in the draft often. That looks to change this year, with Leonard being the most attractive option available.

The Flyers could go a number of different ways with their seventh overall selection this year. Philadelphia could take a player like Nate Danielson who head coach John Tortorella would love. However, Tortorella would also be over the moon with a player like Leonard.

Leonard is an offensively gifted player, for sure. But he is also an incredibly high-energy player who plays without fear. You are not going to intimidate this guy, even if you tower over him as some of his opponents will.

Furthermore, he is no slouch defensively. Leonard is probably not going to win a Selke in his career. However, is certainly far from a liability in his own zone. He can hold his own, and Tortorella can work with that.

Whether Leonard is there when the Flyers pick at seven remains to be seen. That said, the fit makes a lot of sense if Philadelphia decides to go in this direction.

The Montreal Canadiens are in a very interesting position in this draft. With the fifth overall pick, the Habs can grab some absolutely elite talent. Defenseman David Reinbacher, center Will Smith, and winger Matvei Michkov are all potential options with that fifth pick.

However, Montreal could also shock everyone and take Leonard. And I don't think it'd be a bad decision, either. Leonard has all the tools to be a dynamic top-six winger in the NHL. His game translates nearly seamlessly to the league.

And there are cases against those other options. Reinbacher is great, but it might be a slight reach at five. Smith may not be there at five. And Michkov is tied to the KHL for the next three seasons. That's not even mentioning the rumors of him angling to go to the Washington Capitals.

Leonard brings high upside skill to the Canadiens farm system. Though they did draft a winger first overall last season, they wouldn't be wrong to go back to that well this year.