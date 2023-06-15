The Montreal Canadiens will be selecting fifth overall in the 2023 NHL Draft at the end of June, but according to Radio-Canada's Alexandre Gascon, that might not be good enough for the storied franchise.

The Habs have already looked into swapping picks with the San Jose Sharks at No. 4, but they've also contacted the Anaheim Ducks to see what it would take to move up to No. 2.

With Connor Bedard a lock to the Chicago Blackhawks at first overall, it seems very likely that Michigan standout Adam Fantilli will be the next name off the board.

For the Canadiens to earn that pick, it would not come cheap.

“The cost would likely be astronomical to get from No. 5 to No. 2, but when a player like Adam Fantilli is available, doing your due diligence to determine that cost is a necessity,” wrote The Athletic's Arpon Basu on Wednesday. “The chances of a trade up materializing remain very slim, but the Canadiens are definitely trying.”

The reigning Hobey Baker Award winner as the best player in college hockey, Fantilli is the consensus second-best player in this draft, and he'd be the projected first pick in most other years.

If the Habs can't swing a trade, they would still end up with a great player; that could be Winnipeg Ice standout Zach Benson or Russian import Matvei Michkov, among others.

But securing the No. 2 pick and either Fantilli or Swedish center Leo Carlsson would be absolutely huge for the Montreal Canadiens. It just depends on the cost.

General manager Kent Hughes and executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton are doing their due diligence, but at this point, it's likely they will remain with the No. 5 overall pick.

The 2023 NHL Draft is set for Jun. 28 and 29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.