With the 2022-23 NHL season in the rearview mirror now, the offseason has officially begun. Rev up the stoves for the draft, free agency, and trade speculation, because everything is about to heat up. Many enticing trade targets are out there, with Ottawa Senators winger Alex DeBrincat being one of the most attractive options available.

DeBrincat finds himself on the trade block for the second straight offseason, as he came to Ottawa as part of the Chicago Blackhawks' fire sale last year. He had a solid season with the Senators, scoring 27 goals with 39 assists for 66 points. While he may not have reached the same highs as he did in Chicago, where he had two 40-goal seasons, he was still very productive for the Sens.

However, it seems like DeBrincat's time in Ottawa may be short-lived. According to several reports, the Senators are actively trying to trade the 25-year-old winger. Additionally, the Senators are taking DeBrincat, who is a restricted free agent, to arbitration in an effort to lower his salary, which will make trading him easier. With that in mind, a trade seems all but inevitable.

That begs the question; which teams should look into acquiring the star winger? Without further ado, here are three DeBrincat trade destinations that could make sense.

For a team as storied as the Pittsburgh Penguins, the 2022-23 season was a mess. The Penguins missed the playoffs for the first time since 2006, despite receiving fully-healthy seasons from Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. After such a disappointing year and many confusing roster decisions, the Penguins canned general manager Ron Hextall and other front office personnel.

Pittsburgh moved quickly to replace Hextall with former Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas, although as the team's President of Hockey Operations he will be acting as their interim GM rather than as a permanent replacement. Dubas loved his skill players during his time in Toronto, so the small but immensely-skilled DeBrincat could be right up his alley.

The Penguins will likely try to compete in the final years of Crosby and Malkin's legendary careers, and adding a winger of DeBrincat's caliber would be a big boost to their attack. Pittsburgh also has a relatively healthy salary cap situation, with over $20 million next season and more down the road as their stars take discounts.

The tricky part is the Penguins don't have a ton of trade assets to offer. Many of their players have no-trade/no-movement clauses, and they aren't exactly swimming in draft picks. If they can put together a respectable package, though, DeBrincat would help them maximize their remaining window.

Next we have a homecoming for the Michigan-born DeBrincat. The big question with this trade is whether or not the Senators would want to deal DeBrincat within their division. If they are, then DeBrincat and the Detroit Red Wings could be a fantastic pairing.

It's clear that the Red Wings are on the path to contention, but it's taking time to get there. Steve Yzerman is entering his fifth season as Detroit's GM, and while he's done a great job of gathering draft picks and prospects, results have to show eventually. It may be time to speed up the rebuild, and acquiring Alex DeBrincat would do just that.

The Red Wings have a boat load of cap space and nearly all their future draft picks, so getting a deal done should be easy. They could dangle the No. 9 pick in the draft, or they could build a package around their other first-rounder at No. 17. With a hometown star seemingly on the market, the Red Wings should strike while the iron is hot.

The Dallas Stars may have made two deep playoff runs in the last four years, but they are actually a team in transition. Not in the sense that they're rebuilding, but that a new core is starting to supplant the old. As Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin near the end of their careers, Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz and others are ascending. Adding DeBrincat could bolster this young core, and potentially push Dallas over the top.

The Stars also boast a very impressive prospect pool, with some such as Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Borque boasting star potential. Dallas could sell a couple of those prospects plus a high draft pick to Ottawa for DeBrincat. The Stars may not have a first-round pick this year and are tight on cap space, but they can still offer a very attractive package.

Dallas needs something to get over the hump, and getting another elite goal-scorer like Alex DeBrincat could be just what the doctor ordered.