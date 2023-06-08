The Ottawa Senators are still working through their sale process as fans await news of a new owner. However, that doesn't mean there isn't hockey-related business to attend to. Perhaps the first item on the list revolves around winger Alex DeBrincat.

The Senators have reportedly received a shortlist of preferred destinations in the event of a DeBrincat trade, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported Wednesday. The 25-year-old DeBrincat is a restricted free agent this summer.

LeBrun stressed that the exact teams on that list aren't known. However, he did provide his own speculation on who may be of interest to the Senators forward. The Athletic's NHL insider speculated that the Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights, Nashville Predators, and Detroit Red Wings may be teams to watch.

The Red Wings may have the inside track to a DeBrincat trade. The 25-year-old is a Michigan native, growing up in Farmington Hills. Playing for your home team is not an opportunity that presents itself often.

However, a trade with the Red Wings is certainly no foregone conclusion. Detroit has not made the playoffs since 2016 and isn't that close to Stanley Cup contention. The other three teams, though, could more realistically make that jump.

Of course, the Golden Knights are currently playing in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. Vegas holds a 2-0 series lead over the Florida Panthers in a series that has quickly become rather intense.

In any event, whether those teams are on the list is purely speculative. This is all a moot point if none of those teams are actually of interest to DeBrincat. The Senators also retain the right to simply hold on to the 25-year-old sniper.

As of now, the Senators reportedly know which teams their star winger is willing to consider long-term. Perhaps this helps them maximize the value of the return in a deal. Only time will tell if we see an Alex DeBrincat trade this summer, or if the Michigan native remains north of the border for another season.