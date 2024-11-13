Joel Embiid made his season debut as the Philadelphia 76ers (2-8) squared off with the New York Knicks (5-5) in an NBA Cup showdown. The Sixers benefited from even a rusty Embiid but the big man was not in any shape to lead his team to victory. Philly lost by a final score of 111-99.

Although Tyrese Maxey's hamstring injury prevented the first formulation of the 76ers' Big 3, Embiid finally took the court for the first time this season. Joining forces with Paul George for the first time under such an intense spotlight — against a rival team that traded for one of Embiid's main nemeses — generated scores of hype for this game, which also happened to be each team's first in the In-Season Tournament.

Here are three takeaways from Embiid's first game of the 2024-25 season.

Joel Embiid is back!

At long last, Embiid suited up for the 76ers again. A minutes restriction capped his night at 26 minutes and it was for the better. The big man cleared the first hurdle in his return to action — actually playing in a game again — though he did not clear it gracefully.

Embiid's first stint lasted less than five minutes and he looked every bit rusty as someone who’s almost 10 games behind. Karl-Anthony Towns — who began his night with eight points on three straight makes — totally shut him down in the post, forcing a shot-clock violation. Embiid missed his first two shots, too heavily trying to shoot his way into foul shots. Andre Drummond relieved him as he took to the locker room for a brief visit.

In his second stint, with a few minutes left in the first quarter, Embiid played alongside Jeff Dowtin Jr., Jared McCain, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Guerschon Yabusele, who played some power forward next to Drummond. He assisted Yabusele and McCain for threes, snapping a pass to the former in the corner and setting the latter up with a dribble handoff in a Chicago action. Embiid went back to the two-man game with the rookie a few times.

Parked at the right elbow for much of Philly's early possessions, Embiid kept the offense moving before he himself got a bucket in the third quarter. He did a good job screening his teammates open, something he honed in on during his time with Team USA. Post-ups did not go his way, though the Sixers' perpetual inability to make an entry pass reared its ugly head again. Many of his efforts to get open were wasted.

Embiid could hardly buy a field goal, settling often for threes because he hardly had the lift to create for himself in the mid-range, a limitation made evident by Towns stuffing one of his attempts. His mobility wasn’t totally shot but he still, clearly, has to work his way into game shape. Baby steps.

Paul George, the star that was promised

After taking the lead for a few games post-Maxey injury, George got to play next to his longtime friend and new co-star. There wasn’t a ton of overlap between the two — the Sixers needed one of them on the floor at all times while being on a minutes restriction — but the early results were encouraging.

George opened the game by cutting along the baseline and finishing an Embiid feed with a dunk. Embiid set a screen for him that opened up another triple before halftime. Early in the third quarter, Embiid rolling hard on a screen opened up a passing lane to George, who hit the open triple off a pass from Caleb Martin. Both stars will greatly help one another.

George's shot-making kept the Sixers afloat as they struggled to contain the Knicks' offense. He made four of his first five shots, including a middie jumper from each baseline. Later in the second quarter, he sunk an off-balance, end-of-shot-clock heave from beyond the arc and willed the Sixers into the game with highlight-reel hoops. It looked like every jump shot of his was destined to go in, no matter how difficult.

Although he also threw some abysmal passes right into the hands of Knicks defenders, this game is not a close one if PG isn’t such a bucket. His night concluded with 29 points on 10-19 shooting, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Who should surround the 76ers' stars?

Each Sixers rotation player will have a shot to show how they can complement the team's stars. In the first run of the season with the big fella, certain guys stood out while others disappointed.

Was McCain saving the Sixers on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets a prelude to a productive rookie campaign? It certainly feels like it. He looks like a seamless fit with Embiid, providing a legitimate shooting threat that can attack with the ball. Although his on-ball defense is a struggle despite his best efforts, he's fearless and tough, two traits that will do him very well.

What's super encouraging for McCain is how he's remarkably impactful despite, not because of, his three-point shooting. He beefed his efficiency up with some makes in the fourth quarter but otherwise was playing well because he hustled and attacked the basket. Impressive stuff.

Martin was the primary defender on Brunson and played a big role in his poor first-half performance. His defense was huge and his ability to drive and read the floor resulted in good offense. If his shot doesn’t come around, he or Oubre will probably have to be booted from the starting lineup. C-Mart has the intangibles to demand playing time.

Yabusele didn’t have a good game but did look to fit well at the four spot next to Embiid. If his season to date is any indication, his physicality, rebounding and ability to shoot will make him a great front-court partner.

Oubre, meanwhile, had a flat-out bad game in the midst of a rough start to his season. He succumbed to tunnel vision way, way too often for someone who needs to be a play finisher, not starter. Although he made some good rotations to make plays on the ball, his defense was not what it needed to be, committing five fouls.

Jeff Dowtin Jr. also had a poor night. One takeaway from his game is that he does seem to have a leg up on Eric Gordon and Reggie Jackson in the rotation. Nurse turned to him off the bench in both halves.

Other takeaways

The new, blue IST court is certainly better than last year's red monstrosity but, honestly, I kinda missed it. It was wild but also somewhat iconic and definitely memorable. Playing it safer for the design of a playing surface is the right thing to do but not as fun.

Nick Nurse followed up a rare successful challenge by burning his second one later in the first half.

OG Anunoby had, what, a dozen dunks in this one? Wilt Chamberlain hardly dunked as often at his peak as OG did tonight.

The Sixers are back in action tomorrow night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the last undefeated team in the league.