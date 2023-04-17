Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Los Angeles Lakers took Game 1 of their 2023 NBA Playoffs first round matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies in impressive fashion. They had stellar performances across the roster, and ended the game on a 15-0 run to win 128-112. Surprisingly, the Game 1 win was not led by either LeBron James or Anthony Davis. Rui Hachimura came off the bench and scored 29 points, including an unreal 5-6 from the 3-point-line. Additionally, a 14 point fourth quarter performance from Austin Reaves, on his way to a 23 point outing, made him the darling of social media after the game. The stars still showed out, as James poured in 21 points with 11 rebounds and 5 assists, while Davis had 22 points, 12 rebounds, and a suffocating 7 blocks. Overall, it was a superb effort from the Lakers and they will look to ride the momentum into Game 2.

For the Grizzlies, the main priority after the game is the health of Ja Morant. Morant took a scary fall in the third quarter and never returned, and his status for Game 2 is currently up in the air. If Morant can’t go Tuesday, the Grizzlies chances of evening the series take a serious hit, let alone their chances to win the series. Regardless of Morant, the Lakers know winning Game 2 and going back to Los Angeles with a 2-0 lead would do wonders for their chances of winning the series and advancing. If the Lakers come out like they did in Game 1, another win for Los Angeles is definitely in the cards. Whatever happens, here are 3 bold predictions for the Los Angeles Lakers in their Game 2 matchup vs. the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

*Stats via ESPN

Austin Reaves drops 30 for the Los Angeles Lakers

Over the second half of the season, Austin Reaves firmly cemented himself as a legitimate NBA player. A point guard for all four years of college between Wichita State and Oklahoma, Reaves showed an uncanny ability to control the offense and play at his own pace. In his 23 point playoff debut, he showed incredible patience in the pick-and-roll game, getting and keeping defenders on his back to create mismatches and open shots close to the rim. Outside the paint, he was lethal on the perimeter, nailing 3-pointers and dissecting the defense with dimes. Reaves is putting himself in position to earn quite the contract this summer, but he will keep the 2023 NBA Playoffs on his mind for now.

Reaves will continue his torrid stretch and go for over 30 points in his second career playoff game. Reaves is in a perfect situation for him to flourish, as defenses can’t focus on him with all the surrounding talent. James and Davis already require so much attention, notwithstanding another elite scorer alongside Reaves in the starting lineup, D’Angelo Russell. This will again give Reaves plenty of open shot and playmaking opportunities, and he will take advantage. He is playing with so much confidence right now, Lakers fans must feel like something good is going to happen every time he touches the ball. This will be the case in Game 2, as Austin Reaves will drop 30 points on the Memphis Grizzlies’ head.

Anthony Davis blocks the Memphis Grizzlies 5+ again

Anthony Davis had an absolute field day protecting the rim in Game 1. Time and again, Davis was stifling Grizzlies in the paint and collecting the leftovers after. He finished with 7 blocks in Game 1, and could have had more if he didn’t miss some time with an injury in the first-half. Davis was seen mouthing that he couldn’t move his arm following a play right before halftime, causing Lakers faithful to hold their breath at the intermission. Fortunately, he returned after the break and looked to avoid a serious injury.

He continued to dominate defensively after halftime, and it is possible he took the matchup against Jaren Jackson Jr. personally. Jackson Jr. is nominated for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, and is one of the best rim-protectors himself. Davis looked to take that to heart, as he firmly demonstrated that he is still just as good as anyone at keeping the ball out of the basket. In Game 2, Davis is going to do more of the same, finishing with at least 5+ blocks in another stellar defensive effort.

Malik Beasley provides the bench outburst

Rui Hachimura poured in 29 points off the bench in his playoff debut, the high-scorer for the Lakers in Game 1. He was scoring at all three levels, hitting deep 3-pointers, fadeaway mid-range jump-shots, and emphatic slam dunks. He looked cool and confident all game long, and the Grizzlies never had an answer for him. In Game 2, the bench is going to come up big for the Lakers again, and this time it will be Malik Beasley.

In his career, Beasley has shown the ability to be a dead-eye 3-point shooter. So far in his Lakers tenure, Beasley has not lit it up from long range, but that will all change Wednesday night in Memphis. The Grizzlies are going to place a lot more attention on other names on the floor, allowing Beasley to find his open shots. In turn, Beasley is going to hit multiple 3-pointers on his way to a 25 point performance, a playoff career-high. In Game 2 vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, the Lakers are going to benefit once again from a bench player putting up big numbers.