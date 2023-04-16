At 38 years old, LeBron James is still a force of nature. The Los Angeles Lakers star averaged 28.9 points per game this season, which ranks as his fifth-best scoring season across his 20-year career.

Granted a lot of that has to do with the scoring boom, but it’s still impressive to see King James keep up with All-Stars more than a decade younger than him.

However, it’s undeniable that his age has started to show for a while, and looks as prominent as ever of late in his fifth season with the Lakers. Stephen Jackson was vocal on the noticeable dip compared to back in his early years, which he discussed with Kevin Garnett on a recent episode of KG Certified.

“I think he’s at the age now. We used to put scouting reports in for LeBron when we was playing. He was just good enough and that strong and energetic where it didn’t work. Now he’s at the age where he’s slowed down, scouting reports starting to work on him.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Send him in certain ways and put him in certain positions, he don’t have the energy to do it the whole game. He might do it in the first quarter. Back when we was playing, he’d outthink the double teams,” Jackson said of the Lakers star.

"We used to put scouting reports in for Bron when we was playing. He was just good enough and that strong and energetic where it didn't work. Now he's at the age where he's slowed down, scouting reports start to work." Stephen Jackson on LeBron James 🤔pic.twitter.com/LFRxv0UUQq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

LeBron James may not be the best player in the Lakers-Grizzlies series, or even on his own team amid Anthony Davis’ stellar play of late. But the impact he has on the court is still immense when he’s on. He may no longer have the energy to bring it for 40 plus minutes a night, but you can believe the Grizzlies are still sweating him on their scouting report with the hopes of slowing him down.