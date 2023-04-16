The Golden State Warriors are taking on the Sacramento Kings in game two in the first round of the NBA Playoffs! Check out our NBA odds series as we handout a Warriors-Kings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Game one of this series was an absolute classic. Sacramento was down six at halftime and at one point trailed by 10. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Kings were up by one after ending the third quarter on a 10-2 run. The fourth quarter was back and forth, but Sacramento ended up pulling off the thrilling victory 126-123. De’Aaron Fox dropped 38 points while Malik Monk made his presence known off the bench with 32 of his own in the win. For the Warriors, Steph Curry lead the way with 30 points and Klay Thompson added 21 of his own.

Game two is sure to be an exciting one. During the regular season, the Warriors took three of four from the Kings.

Here are the Warriors-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Warriors-Kings Odds

Golden State Warriors: -1 (-110)

Sacramento Kings: +1 (-110)

Over: 240 (-110)

Under: 240 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Kings

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT app

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors live and die by the three ball. They led the league in three pointers made per game with 16.6 and they were second in three point percentage. If the Warriors get hot from deep, they are incredibly tough to beat. In game one, the Warriors made 16 from deep, but they shot 32 percent because they took 50. More than half of their shots came from beyond the arc, and if a team is going to take that many, they have to be able to shoot above 35 percent. Do not expect the Warriors to be cold from three for the second straight game, but also do not expect them to take 50. Golden State should be able to make the adjustments as they have been there before.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Sacramento clearly played good perimeter defense in the game. They rarely allowed the Warriors to take an open three and they were aggressive in the passing lanes. The Kings need to keep this up and keep up the defensive pressure if they want to go up 2-0 in the series.

On the offensive side of the court, the Kings did not actually shoot all that well. However, they were extremely aggressive on the offensive glass. Sacramento grabbed 17 offensive rebounds. When a team like the Kings get that many second chance opportunities, they will win every time. Sacramento needs to make sure they stay energized and crash the offensive boards again in game two. If the Kings do that, they will win this game.

Final Warriors-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Kings and the Warriors are the two highest scoring teams in the league. It is no surprise that we saw both teams score over 120 in the game Saturday night. We can definitely expect another high scoring game as the lowest total between the two teams has been 216. Every other total was 229 or higher. As for the result, the Warriors were one of the worst road teams in the NBA. However, The playoffs are a different animal, and the Warriors have the experience. The Warriors will not be cold again, and the 30 point game from Malik Monk is not something to expect again. Golden State should even up the series.

Final Warriors-Kings Prediction & Pick: Warriors -1 (-110), Over 240 (-110)