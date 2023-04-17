The Los Angeles Lakers took a 1-0 series lead over the Memphis Grizzlies with a 128-112 win, and Rui Hachimura’s 29 points were a big part of it. Desmond Bane does not believe that Hachimura can replicate that performance, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“It’s probably the best game of his career,” Desmond Bane said, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN. “It’s a seven-game series. Let’s see if he can do it again Wednesday.”

Bane and the Grizzlies will have to hope that Rui Hachimura can not replicate that performance in Game 2 of the series, otherwise the Grizzlies could be in for a short stint in the NBA Playoffs.

Game 1 of the series was tight for the majority of the game, but the Lakers separated with a run late in the fourth quarter. That run was not long after Grizzlies star Ja Morant fell and hurt his hand, and that kept him out the rest of the game. That injury puts his Game 2 status in jeopardy. The Grizzlies might need to find a way to win at least one game in this series without their star in Ja Morant.

Morant’s journey this season has been well-chronicled, and this could be a bad ending to an eventful 2022-2023 season for him.

It will be interesting to monitor his status for Game 2. It will also be interesting to see what Hachimura can do to follow up his great performance in Game 1. The Lakers could use continued good contributions from players like him and Austin Reaves. If that happens, it could be a successful run in the NBA Playoffs for Los Angeles.