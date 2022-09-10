3 bold predictions for Volunteers in Week 2 game vs. Pittsburgh

Week two of the 2022 college football season is here, and some exciting matchups along with it. While the schedule may not be as loaded as week one, there are still some great games on deck for another college football Saturday. One of the most intriguing matchups takes place at 3:30, when the No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers travel to face the No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers. In this post, we’ll be making our Tennessee football predictions head of the game.

Tennessee is coming off a 59-10 blowout over Ball State in the season opener. The Volunteers will face a much more challenging opponent in the Panthers, but the previous win will provide a big confidence boost. This game marks the first of many big tests for Josh Heupel’s squad this season.

These two teams met last year in Knoxville for a 41-34 win for the Panthers. The Volunteers attempted to erase a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit, but Kenny Pickett and the Panthers were too much to overcome. The Volunteers will be looking to return the favor on the road this time.

This game is one of the premier contests of the week, and a national TV slot on ABC is proof. No matter their allegiances, college football fans won’t want to miss this ranked showdown. With all that said, here are a few bold predictions for Tennessee against Pitt.

3. Jabari Small or Jaylen Wright rush for over 100 yards

Tennessee’s offense tore apart the helpless Ball State defense in week one. The Volunteers racked up 569 yards of total offense, including 218 on the ground. Both Small and Wright dominated, with 88 and 63 yards, respectively, and a touchdown each.

On the other hand, Pitt struggled to contain the run in week one against hated rival West Virginia. The Mountaineers ran all over the Panthers for 190 rushing yards, and that includes JT Daniels rushing for -23 yards. Tight end CJ Donaldson was a huge problem for the Panthers, racking up 125 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries.

If Pitt’s defense doesn’t improve against the run, Small and Wright are in for big games on Saturday. Both running backs should be able to surpass their yard totals from week one, and at least one of them should eclipse the 100-yard mark. The Volunteers will need a balanced attack to beat the Panthers, and that starts with the ground game.

2. Hendon Hooker throws three touchdowns

Hooker made an excellent season debut against Ball State. The senior was remarkably efficient, completing 18 of 25 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns against the Cardinals. The Greensboro, North Carolina native looks much more confident this season, and the Volunteers need him to succeed.

Hooker was not at his best in last year’s game against Pitt. Then a junior, Hooker completed just 15 of 21 passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. This time around, Hooker and the Volunteers will be looking for some payback.

Daniels struggled against Pitt last week, completing 23 of 40 passes for 214 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for the Mountaineers. However, Tennessee has a better overall team than West Virginia, and that will work in Hooker’s favor.

If Hooker plays at his best, he could definitely throw for three or more scores against Pitt. Such a strong performance will go a long way towards the Volunteers earning a key road win.

1. Tennessee football covers the spread

Despite playing on the road and placing lower in the rankings, Tennessee enters this game as a sizable favorite. The Volunteers are six-point favorites as of Saturday morning, and ESPN’s FBI gives them a 54.1% chance of victory.

While the spread may be surprising to some, Tennessee has a great chance to prove the oddsmakers right. The Volunteers pushed the Panthers to the brink last season and are a much-improved team this season. Meanwhile, Pitt lost Pickett and other playmakers, leaving the defending ACC champs in a worse spot.

Heupel’s team is looking to assert itself in the brutal SEC this season. A ranked, power five win on the road would do just that, and show the college football world that Tennessee is indeed back.