Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese seems to have recovered from a rough start to the season and is again putting up Reese-like numbers.

The second-year pro is averaging a double-double (13.6 points, 12.8 rebounds), and her across-the-board numbers have caused her to make a leap in ESPN's player rankings. She started the season 25th overall in the WNBA, but on the list the network's WNBA team released on Monday, she's up to 18th.

“Reese has made a sizable jump up this list since our preseason rankings,” reads her summary, written by Kendra Andrews. “She is on a hot streak, recording eight straight double-doubles including a 22-point, 15-rebound game against the Washington Mystics earlier this month.”

That hot streak has also caused her field goal percentage to jump, helping quiet some of her critics. After shooting only 31 percent through her first seven games, she is shooting 49 percent since then. Reese has also more than doubled her assist output from last season, highlighted by her 11-13-11 triple-double in June.

“Once again, she is leading the league in rebounds (12.8 per game), but she has also shown improvement in her facilitating, averaging 3.8 assists (she averaged 1.8 last year),” Andrews continued. “If Reese keeps up this level of play, she could continue to rise in these rankings.”

Reese spoke on her improvement over the weekend, crediting Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx (No. 1 on ESPN's list) with helping her in the offseason.

“She is one of the best. I love playing one of the best players. She worked with me all offseason — her and Alex [Bazzell] worked with me all offseason on my game,” she told the media on Saturday. “And kudos to them, because they helped me a lot… staying poised, staying patient. That’s why I trust in my work.”

Unfortunately for Reese, she was the only Chicago player to make the list. The Sky have won their last two games, including an impressive win over the Lynx over the weekend, but remain just 7-13.