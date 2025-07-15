SEC media days have officially started, signaling the unofficial start of the SEC football season. Texas A&M football is one of the more intriguing programs coming into the 2024 season because the Aggies started playing well last season before trailing off. This season, offense is the key, with Marcel Reed taking over the reins on his own now, thanks to Connor Weigman transferring.

Texas A&M football is in an interesting situation as a team because after Texas joined the SEC, its biggest rival in any sport is back in the same conference. Former Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel recently talked to “Always College Football” about the Aggies and what he wants to see from Marcel Reed this season, especially in the Lone Star Showdown against Texas.

“I think, being an Aggie and speaking for many Aggies who are excited that the game is back,” Manzie said. “I know “the loss last year wasn't what we wanted. But the good news is we have them on our schedule every year and get a chance to bring back a great rivalry for the state. I think everybody in Texas wants to see this game happen. Hopefully, we can come out victorious. I need Marcel Reed to have a good year and come out and take care of business.”

Johnny Manziel never got to play the Longhorns because Texas A&M had already jumped to the SEC when he was under center, while Texas was in the Big 12. He mentioned how he would have loved to participate in the rivalry, especially since it is so big in the state.

“It would have been huge,” Johnny Manziel said. “I think, “I got a chance, my redshirt year was last when we played Texas. We lost heartbreakingly. We were peaking at the right time whenever I got there, and Texas was a little stagnant. I don't think they were having their best year. So, we would have gotten the best of them those two years.”

Head coach Mike Elko, Marcel Reed, and the rest of the Aggies get a chance to redeem their performance from last season after looking lifeless in a 17-7 loss at home.

Reed took over the starting job from Connor Weigman last season due to a combination of injury and performance, and this season, after Weigman transferred to Houston, Reed has complete control over the offense.

All eyes are on Mike Elko and the Texas A&M offense this season when they travel to Austin at the end of the year, after Reed played poorly. This is a big year for everyone in College Station.