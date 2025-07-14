The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox have one of, if not the longest, rivalries in American sports. However, in recent years, it hasn't been nearly as competitive as it was in the past. With the Red Sox scorching hot right now and the AL East race close to the wire, New York slugger Aaron Judge reveals how he truly feels about Boston.

During a guest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the 33-year-old outfielder admitted that both franchises have a respect for one another and claimed that he wants to beat the Red Sox in every game he plays against them. Aaron Judge also says that he loves the energy from Boston fans whenever the Yankees play at Fenway.

“I think there's a level of respect we have for everybody. Especially when you go to Fenway and we step in that historic ballpark. Playing against [the Red Sox], I got a certain level of respect for them, but I also can't wait to beat them every single game I can. Especially when you hear from the fans. The fans are yelling at you, saying some things we can't say on here, I don't think… But it's fun. I enjoy it.”

The last time the two teams faced off against each other was in mid-June. The Red Sox got the best of the Yankees, as New York was swept in that series 3-0. However, New York is still one game ahead of Boston in the AL East standings at the All-Star break.

Aaron Judge has been magnificent once again, as he's proving to be one of the most consistent hitters in league history. The two-time MVP is firmly in the mix for the home run title once again, as Judge is arguably the best hitter in baseball. Through 352 at-bats, Judge owns a .355 batting average and .462 OBP while recording 125 hits, 35 home runs, and 81 RBIs.

