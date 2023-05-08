The Boston Celtics stormed back in Game 4 to force overtime against the Philadelphia 76ers. Yet, once again they came up short in the final seconds, losing 116-115.

The Celtics had a 115-113 lead before former MVP James Harden cashed a clutch 3-pointer for the Sixers. Boston responded with a triple of its own, however, it was about a split second late, sealing Philly’s victory.

JAMES HARDEN GAME-WINNER.

42 POINTS IN THE GAME 4 WIN.

SERIES TIED AT 2-2.#PLAYOFFMODE pic.twitter.com/FVG2pYJ9CC — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2023

The Sixers and Celtics are all tied up with the series at 2-2. Before we look ahead, let’s discuss the three Celtics who shoulder the most blame for the Game 4 defeat.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown played a solid game all things considered. He was red hot in the first quarter and finished with 23 points, five assists, and just one turnover. Yet, he’s on this list mostly because of Philly’s final play.

Sixers center Joel Embiid was going at Celtics forward Jayson Tatum with less than 30 seconds to go. While Embiid could’ve ended up scoring on Tatum in the paint, the most he could’ve done at that point was tie the game up with a two-pointer. But once Brown ran at Embiid to provide help defense, Harden was left alone in the corner for the dagger.

Jaylen Brown on doubling off James Harden to open him for the game-winner: "Just a bad read. That’s it. It’s a gamble at the wrong time and big shot by James Harden. But that’s my fault. I take full accountability." https://t.co/Mt8i3Mc4Cs — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 7, 2023

If Brown stays on Harden, Embiid probably couldn’t have swung that pass to the perimeter. Brown abandoning his post while the C’s were up two ultimately led to the game-changing shot.

Prior to Brown’s blunder, the C’s had another chance to win the game, this time in regulation.

Tatum found Celtics point guard Marcus Smart for a wide-open triple, but he couldn’t convert as time expired:

Marcus Smart can't hit the three and we're headed to overtime! Live odds @FDSportsbook ⤵️ -120: Celtics

-105: 76ers pic.twitter.com/qheRbRBwZw — NBABet (@nbabet) May 7, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Celtics went 17-of-44 from beyond the arc and missed a lot of great looks. Smart’s was particularly brutal, as that final shot would’ve prevented the overtime heartbreak. Speaking of overtime, Smart almost made up for his miss in the fourth quarter, yet his potential game-winning shot was just a little too late:

MARCUS SMART NEARLY CALLED GAME. WHAT AN ENDING 😱 pic.twitter.com/9ZSihVouu1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 7, 2023

But, as much as one can blame Brown and Smart, they willed the Celtics back into the contest. Brown led the charge in the first half and Smart made pivotal defensive plays to keep the C’s alive:

Joel Embiid was called for a CRUCIAL offensive foul on this collision with Marcus Smart 👀 The play was reviewed and the charge was upheld… Good call or bad call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/vxvelLcAnU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 7, 2023

Overall, most of the blame for the Game 4 loss could arguably be pinned on someone who wasn’t even on the court.

1. Joe Mazzulla

The Celtics’ first-year coach has likely exceeded expectations this season, yet his decision-making late in Game 4 was a bit puzzling.

Following Harden’s 3-pointer with 19 seconds left in overtime, the Philly crowd was rocking. And although the Celtics still had a chance to win, Mazzulla elected to not call a timeout and let it play out.

The Celtics ended up running out of time in the final seconds, raising a major question: why didn’t Mazzulla call a timeout?

He had two to spare and could’ve set up a play for Tatum or Brown with a fair amount of time on the clock. Instead, the C’s looked a little discombobulated and missed a prime opportunity to go up 3-1 in the series.

Joe Mazzulla on not calling timeout at the end: "We had to play with more pace there, but that was the play." — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 7, 2023

Mazzulla also chose not to call a timeout prior to Boston’s final shot attempt in the fourth quarter. The 34-year-old coach has had an aversion to timeouts this season, as he believes that sometimes letting his team figure it out themselves is the best option.

That gamble didn’t work in Game 4, which means the C’s have to go back home with the series tied. If the Celtics want to advance, they’ll need to come out firing and with much better decision-making–especially late in the game.