James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers has been put over the flame for his past playoff performances in the NBA Playoffs, but he might have hit the most clutch shot of his career in overtime in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics. Harden hit a corner three to put the 76ers up one with 19 seconds left, and the shot was the eventual winner.

James Harden absolutely went off in Game 1, and he saved the day in Game 4. He is a huge reason that the NBA Playoffs series with the Celtics is tied at 2-2. As expected, 76ers fans went wild on Twitter. Let’s get to some of the reactions.

“Honestly think that’s the clutchest shot James Harden made in his career considering if he misses they go down 3-1” wrote @daveyyyyyyyyyyy.

“JAMES HARDEN CLUTCH” wrote @notrafsmarqs.

“James Harden 🥶🔥” wrote @NMohamad_.

Harden scored 42 in the game, including the game winner, and one fan declared this his favorite game from Harden ever.

“THIS IS MY FAVORITE JAMES HARDEN GAME OF ALL TIME” wrote @thoughtsnbball.

After the game, Harden shared a moment with John Hao, who was a survivor of the shooting at Michigan State in February. Harden promised to pay for him to come to Game 4, and he followed through. Harden also stepped up with the game-winner for John Hao to see in person.

“James Harden making the game winning shot then giving the shoes to the shooting victim might be legendary 🙏🏾” wrote @Im_aMenace.

The win is a memorable one for the 76ers, who hope to get over the hump and beat the Celtics in the NBA Playoffs. It was essentially a must-win, as going down 3-1 in the series with Game 5 taking place in Boston would have been a tall order to come back from.