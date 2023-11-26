The Nets are back in business after scoring a huge win over the Heat on Saturday. Here are some takeaways from that Brooklyn victory.

The Brooklyn Nets snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday at Barclays Center with a 112-97 win over the Miami Heat, who were without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Duncan Robinson on the back end of a back-to-back.

Here are three key takeaways from a decisive Brooklyn win.

Spencer Dinwiddie dices up makeshift Miami defense

With their top defensive pairing sidelined, Miami alternated between man and zone defenses with a variety of unfamiliar lineups. Dinwiddie took full advantage of the unit's inexperience, dishing out 11 assists.

Dinwiddie has carried the load as Brooklyn's lead ball handler with Ben Simmons and Cam Thomas sidelined for the last seven games. He's averaged 7.3 assists during that span, the 11th-most in the NBA.

The 10-year NBA veteran averaged 5.3 assists with Brooklyn from 2016 to 2020. Dinwiddie's first dime Saturday moved him ahead of Vince Carter for fifth place on the Nets' all-time assists leaders, trailing only Jason Kidd, Kenny Anderson, Deron Williams, and Darwin Cook.

Cam Johnson builds upon high-level performance in Atlanta

Johnson didn't have much time to get in a rhythm entering this season. The 28-year-old played just 10.9 minutes per game with Team USA during the FIBA World Cup this summer. He then strained his hamstring days before Brooklyn's training camp and missed the entire preseason. After returning, he strained his calf during the Nets' season opener and missed the team's next seven games.

Johnson struggled upon his return, shooting just 39 percent from the field and 34 percent from three over his first five games back. The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter turned in his best performance of the season Wednesday at Atlanta, posting 23 points and five assists on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 5-of-8 from three.

He built upon that high-level play against Miami, scoring 19 points and dishing out five assists on 8-of-13 shooting.

Cam Johnson: LOCKED IN 12 Points | 2 Rebounds pic.twitter.com/l1OvFouKfN — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 25, 2023

Nets' Mikal Bridges takes over after slow start

After a slow start to the season, Bridges posted one of the best performances of his career at Atlanta, scoring 45 points on 16-of-31 shooting.

Despite this, he struggled out of the gate Saturday, opening 0-of-5 from the field. Those early struggles didn't deter Bridges from demanding the ball as the game progressed. He shot 8-of-14 the rest of the way on his way to a game-high 24 points.

Same play, same result pic.twitter.com/64gVQixXBD — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 26, 2023

After a slow start to the season with Ben Simmons and Cam Thomas dominating the ball-handling duties, Bridges has stepped into a lead offensive role with both players sidelined. Over his last five games, the 27-year-old is averaging 26.2 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and 48 percent from three.

The win brings Brooklyn to 7-8 on the season. The Nets will have an opportunity to inch back to .500 when they play host to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.