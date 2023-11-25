Familiar rivals in the East meet once again. Check out our NBA odds series for our Heat-Nets prediction and pick.

The Miami Heat are second in the Southeast Division and have been on a hot streak lately, winning eight of their last 10 games heading into this one. They were stunned by the New York Knicks in their last game and gave up a large comeback during the 98-100 loss. Now, they'll be looking to get back on track as the small road underdogs here.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently last in the Atlantic Division and they'll have to contend in one of the more competitive divisions this year. They're coming into this game off three straight losses to the Heat, 76ers, and Hawks. Their last game against Atlanta went into overtime, but the Nets couldn't stop Trae Young from scoring a season-high 43 points during the 145-147 loss. They'll be trying to break their streak tonight as home favorites.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Nets Odds

Miami Heat: +3.5 (-106)

Brooklyn Nets: -3.5 (-114)

Over: 216 (-110)

Under: 216 (-110)

How to Watch Heat vs. Nets

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, YES Network, NBA League Pass

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Miami Heat are coming off a discouraging performance as they gave up the largest comeback of the season so far to the New York Knicks. The Heat gave up a 21-point deficit and Jimmy Butler was completely shut down by the Knicks' defense in the final minutes of the game. They actually had a 95.4% chance to win the game with just three minutes left, but still allowed the comeback nonetheless. Expect the Miami defense to come out on a mission as they try to make up for last game's blunder.

During their last two losses, the Heat have failed to shoot solid percentages from the floor and beyond the arc. On the bright side, they're very efficient with their defense and can cause upwards of 20 turnovers for any team they play. As underdogs in this one, the Heat will have to be diligent in their half-court defense and force the Nets into contested shots. They outlasted this Nets team 122-115 just nine days ago, so expect Jimmy Butler to get his swagger back as he tries to take down the Nets once again.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Nets are in the midst of a small losing streak and they'll have to snap out of it if they want any chance to contend in their division. In their last game against the Hawks, the Nets managed to shoot better percentages from the floor and from three. They also led the rebounding numbers as Mikal Bridges turned in a signature performance with 45 points of his own. They couldn't stop Trae Young, however, as he hit big shots down the stretch and forced another shootout. The Nets won't have to worry about another wild offensive game against the Heat, but they'll surely have the advantage with their ability to score like they do.

The Nets will have revenge on their mind as they lost to this Heat team just over a week ago. They tend to struggle against strong defensive teams and gave up 15 turnovers to the Philadelphia 76ers just two games ago. Miami is a similar team defensively and while they lack the size of Philadelphia, they certainly play hard and disrupt the passing lanes, opening up their offense down the floor. To have a chance at covering, the Nets will have to show up with their own defensive mindset and turn this game into a grind.

Final Heat-Nets Prediction & Pick

Both teams are fairly evenly matched in terms of offensive and defensive production. The Nets have the slight advantage in their ability to score the ball a multitude of ways, but the Miami Heat sport the much more consistent defense on the other end of the floor. The season series between these teams is tied at 1-1 and both games have been decided by less than 10 points.

For our prediction, let's ride with the Miami Heat to get this win on the road. The Nets are spent after an overtime shootout with the Hawks, so this is the perfect opportunity for the Heat to slow this game down and turn it into a defensive battle. With their ability to hustle and make stops, let's ride the Miami Heat as underdogs.

Final Heat-Nets Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat +3.5 (-106)