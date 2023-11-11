Here are the three best landing spots for Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov following his trade request Friday night.

The Calgary Flames lost their game on Friday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. But everyone's attention is focused on the developments immediately following the contest. Defenseman Nikita Zadorov has requested a trade away from Calgary. His request comes after the blueliner scored a goal and laid a huge hit in overtime against Toronto.

This development is a bit of a surprise. Trade requests in and of themselves are nothing new. However, one coming this soon in a hockey season is somewhat uncommon. That said, things become clear when context is analyzed.

Zadorov is frustrated with the Flames and has been for a long time. He called out the team's cohesion back on October 24, claiming many players played for themselves rather than the team. A few days later, he plainly said the team was “playing like s**t” after a loss to the St. Louis Blues.

The 28-year-old defenseman is signed through the rest of the season, and that's it. Zadorov was a trade candidate to begin with, especially if the team's downward trend continues. Now, it seems as if Zadorov is accelerating the process.

Whether a trade happens soon remains to be seen. Let's take a stab at seeing which teams could be in for the 28-year-old in the meantime. Here are the three best landing spots for Nikita Zadorov after his trade request from the Calgary Flames.

Maple Leafs are one to watch

The Toronto Maple Leafs inadvertently sparked this saga by winning on Friday night. However, they could also stand to benefit from this, as well. Zadorov reportedly welcomes a trade to the Maple Leafs, according to reports surfacing Friday night.

The Maple Leafs have not had the greatest start to the 2023-24 NHL season. In fact, their win against Calgary is just their second win over their last seven games. They are currently in a three-way tie with the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning for third place in the Atlantic Division.

The Maple Leafs have struggled to keep the puck out of their net this season. Toronto has allowed the third most goals of any team in the league thus far. Only the Minnesota Wild and San Jose Sharks have allowed more to begin the year.

Nikita Zadorov won't solve all of their defensive woes. However, he represents a solid defense-first option that can provide much-needed stability. If Toronto can get this done, the 28-year-old would certainly improve their defensive group.

Devils are an interesting fit

The New Jersey Devils are reportedly another team the Flames defenseman is open to joining. And from New Jersey's perspective, it's a move they could stand to make. The Devils have also had some defensive struggles this year.

For now, New Jersey sits in third place in the Metropolitan Division. They have lost their last two games and three of their last four. Granted, they are missing star forward Jack Hughes. He was injured against the St. Louis Blues last week.

However, New Jersey's Achilles heel this year has proven to be their defense. While not as bad as Toronto, the Devils are top-10 in terms of goals allowed in 2023-24. If New Jersey wants to steady the ship, tightening up their defense is a must. And Nikita Zadorov could help in that regard.

Canucks could be a player for Nikita Zadorov

The Vancouver Canucks don't necessarily need a player like Zadorov. They don't have any issues in terms of allowing goals. In fact, the only team in the league to allow fewer goals than the Canucks is the Boston Bruins. Still, there is room for the Canucks to make this type of move.

Vancouver is certainly pleased with what they are getting from their top pairing of Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek. However, the depth behind Hughes on the left side is a bit suspect. Right now, they have Carson Soucy and Ian Cole skating on the second and third pairings.

Zadorov represents a solid addition to this group. He adds another physical component to their game alongside Soucy. And he just further deepens the team's defensive capabilities in their own end of the ice.

The Canucks reportedly had interest in Zadorov earlier in the season, according to reports. Now, the situation seems perfect for Vancouver to step up and make the move. The salary cap could be an issue, but the idea of a deal certainly isn't impossible for Nikita Zadorov or the Vancouver Canucks.