Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov has reportedly requested a trade after his team lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Calgary Flames went toe-to-toe with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night. In fact, Calgary managed to secure a point from their Canadian rivals in this game. However, the Flames failed to secure the win against the Maple Leafs. And as a result, defenseman Nikita Zadorov has made a rather shocking move.

Zadorov has reportedly requested a trade from Calgary, according to ESPN's Kevin Weekes. This request comes after the Flames blueliner scored a goal against the Maple Leafs on Friday. He has one year left on his contract, making him a free agent next summer.

This request has rather interesting timing. During the game, Zadorov's agent Dan Milstein seemingly took a shot at Calgary for their usage of his client. Replying to a fan wondering if the veteran defenseman could remain with the Flames, Milstein was uncertain. “I don’t think so. Not when the best D barely gets the ice time,” the hockey agent said on Twitter.

Zadorov himself has not shied away from voicing his frustration around Calgary's play to start the year. On October 24, he claimed the team wasn't playing as a unit. “We have too many individuals playing as themselves,” Zadorov told reporters.

A few days later, the Flames failed to even score a goal against the St. Louis Blues. Afterwards, Zadorov apologized to Calgary fans for the team's play. “We're playing like s**t right now,” the veteran blueliner said at the time.

It's clear the 28-year-old Russian defender has been frustrated with the Flames for a while. Friday's loss serves as a boiling point of sorts, and Zadorov has reportedly had enough. Let's see if the Flames grant Zadorov's request and trade him away in the near future.