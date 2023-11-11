Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov would welcome a trade to two Eastern Conference teams according to recent NHL rumors.

On Friday night, Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov made a rather interesting decision. He requested a trade away from his team following a loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Now, we're learning a bit more about which teams could be in play for the Flames defender. And we're learning which teams Zadorov has his eyes on, as well.

One team Zadorov is open to joining is the team that just beat him on Friday, in fact. The Toronto Maple Leafs are one team the Flames defenseman “would welcome” a trade to, according to The Athletic's Chris Johnston.

However, the Maple Leafs are not the only team the Russian blueliner has an interest in. The Flames defenseman would also welcome a trade to the New Jersey Devils, according to James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now.

The Flames hoped to contend for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season. However, the Flames have lost seven of their last nine games. Calgary is 4-7-1 so far, sitting in sixth place in the Pacific Division.

Both the Devils and Maple Leafs entered the season expecting to contend for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Right now, things are a bit shaky. New Jersey is third in the Metropolitan Division after play Friday. They have lost two in a row, and are without star forward Jack Hughes due to injury.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are in a three-way tie for third place in the Atlantic. Toronto is tied on points with the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning. Friday's win is just their second victory in their last seven games.

Clearly, both the Devils and Maple Leafs stand to make an upgrade. However, it's hard to tell whether these teams are interested in making a move this early in the season. Furthermore, one has to wonder if the Flames are open to trading their 28-year-old veteran. NHL rumors can get crazy, and the rumor mill will certainly kick into gear over the next few weeks as the Nikita Zadorov situation continues to unfold.